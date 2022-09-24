Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, who has a longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to discuss what he has learned about Putin over the years, and what is next for his war in Ukraine.
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister says the international community should work with Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, not against them, when it comes to combatting foreign extremist groups and the economic and humanitarian crises in that country — even as many U.S. officials say the Taliban have proved themselves unworthy of such cooperation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You're Asian American, We Want To Know If You've Experienced Racism While Traveling Abroad
"I love the way your yellow skin glistens in the sun."
Labour promise of free breakfasts ‘first step on the road to rebuilding childcare’
Labour will rebuild a new childcare system to ease the pressure on parents from the “end of parental leave right through to the end of primary school”, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said, starting with a pledge on free breakfast clubs. Phillipson will announce on Wednesday that fully...
India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities
India's government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities
The Democratic Exodus is on – Droves of Lifelong Democrats are Changing Party Affiliation – Several Told Us Why
As the November elections grow closer, many lifelong Democrats are declaring intolerance with the direction of the party and are opting for a change. Most of the party swappers we spoke to, such as Justin Roth from Staten Island, NY, cited such reasons as ‘cancel culture,’ the ‘radical left hatred of other groups', and ‘wokeness’ as their primary reasons for departing from the left.
Comments / 0