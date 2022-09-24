Why Georgia DL Jalen Carter Is Prospect Lions Should Watch

Why Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Many believe the success of the Georgia Bulldogs’ defense in 2021 can’t be replicated. After all, the unit saw eight of its contributors drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, including five players in the first round.

Yet, the Bulldogs bring back plenty of talent. Perhaps no player catches more eyes than defensive lineman Jalen Carter , who is widely viewed as a top prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions are in the second year of the Dan Campbell era, and recently made a change in defensive scheme. After running predominantly three-man fronts with Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn a season ago, the scheme has moved more toward four-down fronts in 2022.

Making this shift makes the defensive tackle position one of interest for the Lions , which means they should have their eyes set on Carter ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft .

In three games so far for the Bulldogs in 2022, Carter has recorded four tackles, one pass breakup and six quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus has given him a 73.5 overall grade for his performance in the team’s first three games, with a matchup at noon Saturday against Kent State.

“Rare athleticism for his size with tremendous strength, explosiveness and versatility,” reads his report on NFL Draft Bible.

Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

Indeed, Carter stands in at 6-foot-3, and possesses abilities that make him stand out despite his massive stature. Among these traits are his ability to get to the quarterback, while using an array of pass-rush moves.

“Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs’ defensive tackle makes a living in the opponent’s backfield,” an NFL Draft Bible scout penned. “In fact, he has registered a whopping 47 quarterback pressures and six sacks over the past two seasons, more than any other player in Athens over that span.”

His hand placement and variety of moves have helped him become a consistent presence near opposing quarterbacks. He consistently wins at the point of attack, and has the versatility to play all along the defensive line.

This versatility would make Carter an asset in packages similar to the Lions’ rush package, where all four-down defensive linemen are defensive ends.

“His versatility also bodes well, as Carter has been moved up and down the defensive line,” his scouting report says.

Carter broke out in 2021, finishing the season with 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Though his teammate on the defensive line, Travon Walker , was selected first overall in the 2022 draft, some believe Carter was the best defender on that team.

“The Georgia Bulldogs had an eye-popping five defensive players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, including first overall selection Travon Walker — an amazing feat,” reads his NFL Draft Bible scouting report. “However, pro evaluators will be quick to point out that none were better than Jalen Carter.”

Carter is a Florida native, sharing the hometown of Apopka with Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Though the youngster is far from being anointed as an NFL great, his traits pop on film.

There’s certainly potential for this “one-man wrecking crew” -- as NFL Draft Bible tabs him -- to be one of the brightest young defensive players coming out of next year’s draft.