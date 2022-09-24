ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.

There are 384 metropolitan areas in the United States, and in dozens of them, incomes are far lower than average, and serious financial hardship is widespread.

The typical household in the Kingsport-Bristol metro area, which spans parts of Tennessee and Virginia, earns $48,771 a year - the 25th lowest among the 384 U.S. metropolitan areas with available data, and about $20,950 less than the national median household income of $69,717.

Kingsport also has a higher-than-average poverty rate. An estimated 16.9% of the metro area population live below the poverty line, compared to 12.8% of all Americans nationwide.

Across broad populations, incomes tend to rise with educational attainment, and in the Kingsport-Bristol area, only 21.9% of adults 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to 35.0% of all Americans in the same age group.

All data in this story is based on one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey.

RankMetro areaMedian household income, 2021 ($)Poverty rate, 2021 (%)Adults with a bachelor's degree, 2021 (%)1Beckley, WV38,73722.720.42Valdosta, GA42,23327.622.33Sumter, SC43,21020.322.04Morristown, TN43,21319.518.25Greenville, NC44,45022.533.66McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX44,81829.320.07Monroe, LA45,00127.223.98Las Cruces, NM45,17819.430.19Gadsden, AL45,29816.818.210Anniston-Oxford, AL46,52419.819.411Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ46,61618.215.112Decatur, IL46,80717.619.013Pine Bluff, AR46,82615.023.314Alexandria, LA47,03219.921.615Homosassa Springs, FL47,19716.120.816Goldsboro, NC47,59519.920.317Dothan, AL47,66519.520.518Hot Springs, AR47,69413.423.819Farmington, NM47,81926.715.620Jonesboro, AR47,93521.028.721Brownsville-Harlingen, TX48,11524.720.622Shreveport-Bossier City, LA48,16421.425.823Sebring-Avon Park, FL48,56413.418.324Albany, GA48,65918.723.025Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA48,77116.921.926Grants Pass, OR48,78516.721.027Fort Smith, AR-OK49,06519.620.328Danville, IL49,09120.915.929Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH49,36216.922.530Lawton, OK49,42220.124.331Mobile, AL49,69117.922.332Florence, SC49,72419.321.433Hinesville, GA49,73319.320.834College Station-Bryan, TX49,92723.438.135Texarkana, TX-AR50,07018.120.936Terre Haute, IN50,44018.019.737Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH50,45617.322.738Muncie, IN50,49718.124.539Saginaw, MI50,60621.822.540Carbondale-Marion, IL50,95317.128.941El Paso, TX51,00220.126.042Johnson City, TN51,11915.129.843Mansfield, OH51,15812.317.444Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA51,19416.625.045Cumberland, MD-WV51,44013.522.846Lima, OH51,49715.518.547Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL51,63917.424.848Rocky Mount, NC51,76915.121.249El Centro, CA51,80916.413.550Laredo, TX51,86722.420.6

