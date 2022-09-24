Read full article on original website
Amazon is bringing back Prime Day on October 11-12
Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.
You can already order Google’s upcoming Chromecast HD in some parts of the world
As the launch of Google's budget-oriented Chromecast HD nears, rumors surrounding it have also picked up steam in recent weeks. Leaks have already detailed its modest specs—an Amlogic's S805X2 CPU with AV1 decoding and 1.5GB RAM—and a €40 price tag in Europe. Adding insult to injury, certain retailers have already listed the "Chromecast with Google TV HD" for sale in Germany and the rest of Europe.
How to connect Discord voice chat with your Xbox
Discord has finally made it possible to use its voice chat on Xbox. Whether you prefer to use Discord over Xbox for some multiplayer mayhem or enjoy chatting with Discord friends while you play single-player games, this recent change is bound to be helpful. If you haven't used Discord before, follow our guide on how to set up a Discord server.
Samsung's positively ancient Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 are getting some Android 13 love
Android phones typically last at least two to three years, though these days, most of the best phones come with four years of software updates. But if you're willing to give the custom ROM space a look, phones can last a lot longer. Custom ROMs aren't as popular as they once were, but they can still be a way to breathe new life into an ancient smartphone. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Galaxy Note 2 — both originally launched in 2012 — kicking around in a drawer somewhere, you might want to dig them out. A decade after their release, they're both getting Android 13 via a custom ROM.
The Android Police podcast is always on about always-on displays
Yes, we're still banging on about Apple — right up until we can bang on about Google, but that's not for another couple of weeks. This time, the iPhone 14 has brought a nightmare to our bedside stands with a feature we'd like to have just as it's on Android (maybe even better than what's currently on Android), but just stands in the way of being useful. We discuss the issue of a proper always-on display, fit in a rant about phone cases, and give analysis on the latest Pixel news on this episode of the Android Police podcast.
Samsung Galaxy S22's third One UI 5 beta fixes animations and adds new app icons
In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the second beta and expanded the program to more countries. Now, nearly a month after that, the Korean giant has dropped the third One UI 5 beta firmware for the Galaxy S22. Typically, Samsung releases a new beta once every 2-3 weeks, but it seemingly had to delay the third beta's release to fix some issues with animations in the previous builds.
Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike
The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design
We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
The Pixel Watch could come in four colorways
We'll know everything about Google's upcoming Pixel Watch in just a couple of weeks; the wearable will be fully detailed at Google's October 6 hardware event. All the same, the leaks aren't slowing down. Earlier this week, we reported on a rumor that the Pixel Watch will be available in three colors: black, silver, and gold. Now, we're hearing there'll be more colors on offer, and that the black variant will come with a stealthy matte finish.
Samsung could ready a new charging hub for the Galaxy S23 and all your other gadgets
Some of the best Android phones you can buy today are premium Samsung devices with support for wireless charging. For some, there is no going back once you have experienced the convenience of dropping your phone on a pad and returning to find it recharged. In some markets, older flagship Samsung phones shipped with a wireless charging pad bundled with the phone, but now the company sells the pads as optional accessories. That means Samsung competes with the likes of Anker and Spigen's docks and hubs in the wireless charger space. Now, we are learning of a new Samsung wireless charging hub that could sway customers in its favor.
Logitech's gaming handheld is an overpriced entry in a crowded market
Logitech is the latest gaming competitor in the handheld and streaming markets. To contend with the likes of the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Luna (as well as your phone), it has entered the Logitech G Cloud as its first offering. You can read our announcement post on the...
Google Chrome for Android has a snazzy new address bar in the works
Google Chrome for Android has a redesigned address bar and suggestions interface in the works. The new design will mostly only be visible when you tap the address bar, making the suggestions for it look more in line with how the Google Search app and the Pixel Launcher search looks like on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s most likely that the redesign will roll out with or after the release of Chrome 108, which is currently in the Canary development stage, where it offers the best glimpse at the new design.
Google Pixel Watch retail box shows up in the wild
Google is gearing up to announce the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, a new Nest Wifi router, and probably some more new devices at its October 6 event. The company has already revealed a fair bit about the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7, with recent teasers showing off the design in all its glory. It also confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders would open on October 6. Rumors suggest the device would then go on sale two weeks later, starting October 18. There has not been much information about the Pixel Watch's availability, but it looks like it could also launch around the same time as the new Pixel phones.
Your next Samsung phone might support seamless Android system updates
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and other devices launching with Android 13 could finally be forced to support seamless system updates. This means that you will no longer have to wait for minutes as your phone installs the latest system update — instead, your handset will install the system update in the background and only require you to restart your device to apply it, much like Google has done things with the first Pixel onwards to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
Latest Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals storage options and screen size
Google gave us a first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet all the way back during Google I/O in May 2022. Other than some rendered marketing videos, the company stayed tight-lipped about details, though. Thanks to the latest leak, this is now changing, and we now know that we can expect the tablet to come with a 10.95-inch screen and up to 256GB of storage.
Google's latest Pixel Watch teaser is flirting with Apple Watch levels of luxury
Two weeks out from its biggest event of the year, Google is on a marketing blitz. After an appropriately pixelated teaser for the Pixel 7 Pro revealed the official pre-order date for the phone, we're getting a new video showing off the Pixel Watch in all its glory. It's an exciting ad, showcasing what could be one of the best Wear OS smartwatches ever to arrive on the market, all while cementing its status as a high-end wearable.
Steam for ChromeOS is all but about to go live in beta
After years of rumors, Google announced that it was bringing popular gaming platform Steam to Chromebooks in Alpha in 2022. There were a lot of strings attached, though, which made it an ordeal to run the program for anyone who wants to use their capable Chromebooks for actual work, too. This could be about to change, as Google is preparing to move Steam support to the beta version of ChromeOS, which makes it much more accessible to a lot more gamers.
How to check and manage screen time on an Android phone or tablet
Smartphone addiction is an issue in today's world. Knowingly or unknowingly, you find yourself picking up your phone and mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, checking emails, or catching up on Slack messages. This is why it is essential to know your screen time, the amount of time spent looking at your phone in a day.
The best earbuds with microphone for $25 or less in 2022
Wireless earbuds are your best friend when you want quality audio on the move. Whether you want to catch up to your favorite podcast on commute or spice up the morning jog, a pair of true wireless earbuds is hands down your best choice. These audio devices are small enough...
The Pixel Watch’s bezels sure look smaller in Google’s reuploaded teaser video
The Pixel launch season is almost upon us. Google has been adding fuel to the hype surrounding the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch by regularly releasing new teasers of the devices. In nearly all the teasers of the Pixel Watch, you could make out the big bezels surrounding the circular display. Now, it looks like even Google is embarrassed by the big bezels on its upcoming smartwatch and has silently tweaked the teasers to make the display appear bigger.
