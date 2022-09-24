Many restaurants that opened during the pandemic have had it tough. But one chef has found so much success, he’s already expanding his operation. Danny Lledó, who runs Xiquet in Washington, DC, will be closing his downstairs wine bar Slate to open an offshoot of his Michelin-starred spot, Eater DC reports. The new restaurant, which is yet to be named and will likely open this winter, will similarly serve a multi-course menu, “plus some new twists and surprises that will make it an altogether unique experience,” Lledó said in a statement. At Xiquet, Lledó has created an immersive gastronomic experience, so it’ll...

