Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Black TV Chef, Owner of Multiple Restaurants Reveals How to Master Southern Cooking Even If You’re from the North
Superstar restaurateur and chef Justin Sutherland has launched a tour of American Southern cuisine shaped by his upbringing in the Northern Midwest and the South and by his African-American and Asian heritage. Justin owns multiple restaurants in the Twin Cities, though his reputation is national. You may know him from...
MLS・
Eater
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Classic YO! sushi menu items up for grabs for 97p to celebrate restaurant's birthday
Fans of YO! will be able to enjoy some classic menu items for just 97p as the popular sushi chain celebrates its 25th birthday. Japanese food enthusiasts will be able to grab some fan favourite dishes for a fraction of the price until Thursday, October 25. The menu items you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
‘Top Chef’ Winner Melissa King Collabs With Square Pie Guys for a Sweet and Spicy Pizza
The Square Pie Guys crew is no stranger to a high-profile pizza collab; owners Danny Stoller and Marc Schechter have previously worked with basketball icon Jeremy Lin and star chef Samin Nosrat in the name of charity, and now they’ve tapped Top Chef winner Melissa King for their latest pie slice, dubbed “the King’s Pie.”
Eater
Peppery Brisket and Aromatic Pho Ice Cream Flavors Reign Supreme at This Houston Scoop Shop
View the rotating lineup of flavors in Houston’s Craft Creamery, an ice cream shop in Montrose, and you might work up an endless appetite. There’s creamy cacio e pepe using fresh black pepper and pecorino cheese; a spice-laden pho flavor made with a broth recipe adapted from a grandmother in Vietnam; a best-selling Bastani that harnesses Persian flavors with cooling rose water and pistachio; an uber-rich Million Dollar Chocolate that goes for $20 a pint; an intriguing hatch-chili cornbread that begins with buttery corn flavor and ends with a spice that tickles the throat; a Space City Orange that’s meant to generate Astros pride while tasting like a creamsicle; and an award-winning brisket ice cream (the scoop won the Rookie Award at the Houston Rodeo Show & Livestock’s Rodeo Best Bites event earlier this year) that’s rife with smoky, rich, meaty notes.
DC’s Michelin-Starred Xiquet Is Expanding With a New Tasting Menu-Driven Restaurant
Many restaurants that opened during the pandemic have had it tough. But one chef has found so much success, he’s already expanding his operation. Danny Lledó, who runs Xiquet in Washington, DC, will be closing his downstairs wine bar Slate to open an offshoot of his Michelin-starred spot, Eater DC reports. The new restaurant, which is yet to be named and will likely open this winter, will similarly serve a multi-course menu, “plus some new twists and surprises that will make it an altogether unique experience,” Lledó said in a statement. At Xiquet, Lledó has created an immersive gastronomic experience, so it’ll...
Comments / 0