mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Robbery on Georgia Avenue; Photos of Suspect Released
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in Silver Spring. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 9:40 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the above location for the report of an assault.
mocoshow.com
FBI Seeking Info About “Red Hat Guy” Who is Wanted For Montgomery County Bank Robbery
The Baltimore office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has tweeted that it’s “seeking info about the “Red Hat Guy”, wanted for committing a bank robbery on September 16, 2022, in Silver Spring, Maryland. The suspect displayed a black handgun and is described as a White male, 50 to 60 years old, and 6’0″ to 6’2″ (tweet below)”
Child Charged After Stabbing Multiple People In Maryland
Detectives have charged a minor after they allegedly stabbed at least two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. The minor is accused of attacking the victims in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baltimore County Cockeysville Precinct Detectives. Both victims were...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville spa
Montgomery County police were called to investigate a report of a simple assault at a spa in the Upper Rock area of Rockville Friday evening, September 23, 2022. The assault was reported at a business in the unit block of Upper Rock Circle at 8:45 PM Friday.
Baltimore man confesses to murdering girlfriend, dumping body by railroad tracks
Court charging documents reveal what led to the murder of 53-year-old Kelly Logan, whose body was discovered five days ago under a railroad track in South Baltimore.
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her car in an accident leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings, 19, made a plea to anyone who would read that he needed help to get his...
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
Wbaltv.com
2 men, 15-year-old boy shot in northeast Baltimore, police say
Two men and a teenage boy were shot Monday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 1800 block of East 28th Street to investigate a shot Spotter alert for gunfire just before 3 p.m. Officers arrived and found two men, ages 23 and...
3 boys arrested for armed carjacking, charged as adults in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday. Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency […]
Inside Nova
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
Man Out On Bond Busted Beating Woman With 'Ghost Gun,' In Charles County, Police Say
A man released from jail on a $10,000 bond for violating his probation is facing multiple new charges following an alleged violent assault of a woman in Maryland. Branden Alfred Holland, 23, of Indian Head, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic assault when he pistol-whipped his female victim and threatened her in Charles County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 26.
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping
Police Investigating Burglaries in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police are investigating a commercial burglary and residential burglary, according to emailed community advisories:. On September 23, at approximately 3:44 am, Takoma Park police responded to the Fiesta Laundromat in 7600 block of New Hampshire Ave. for the report of a commercial burglary that had occurred earlier. Officers met with the owner of the business, who indicated his alarm company had notified him of a possible break-in. Video surveillance inside the business showed that at approximately 2:45 am, what appeared to be a newer model Honda Accord pulled up to the business, and three black males exited the vehicle. They pried open the front entrance door, entered the business, and attempted to break open the ATM before the audible alarm caused them to flee the establishment. They fled in the vehicle heading towards the Citibank in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. All three males were wearing gloves and masks. Case #220041418.
Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say
Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police
A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
One Killed In Double Odenton Shooting Under Investigation, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
