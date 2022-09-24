Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
billypenn.com
Mystery murals and missing plaques: Follow the map to uncover Philly’s resistance history
I can’t tell you exactly how I found out about Painted Bride Art Center’s “Run Away with the Bride” scavenger hunt. I probably saw it on Instagram, during one of the “What shall I do with my weekend?” scroll sessions I’ve done most Thursdays since moving to Philly last winter.
billypenn.com
Art Museum tries to stay open; FOP backs Shapiro, Oz; ‘Bus only’ traffic crackdown | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Art Museum attempts to stay open despite big worker strike. About 180 employees of the Philadelphia Museum of Art are now on strike, making...
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
billypenn.com
Acclaimed South Indian restaurant Amma’s opens a third location in University City
Sathish Varadhan originally announced the restaurant he co-owns would open a third location back at the start of 2020. A pandemic intervened, so it wasn’t until earlier this month that the third outpost of Amma’s South Indian Cuisine opened in University City — and immediately filled with customers.
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee
This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
phl17.com
Chef Vargas puts the ‘hidden’ in hidden gem
Chef Vargas Brunch N’ Tacos is a family friendly restaurant in Elkins Park, PA. Located in an apartment complex off of Spring Avenue, this hidden gem has been serving Tex-Mex styled brunch cuisine to the community since 2015. Originally Chef Vargas had a regular lunch and dinner menu, and...
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
Temple News
Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items
The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
24hip-hop.com
Lil Gouda AKA Lil Vibe 215
25 years of age, Lil Gouda started rapping at age 12, but took it serious when he was 19, from rapping in the streets of Philadelphia to performing for a headliner name Sexy Psycho associated with Technine, From the help of his team Community Records, Smokey, 2SLiK, Meek Bandz. https://www.instagram.com/2muchkaash/
billypenn.com
Affordable housing reprieve in West Philly; Tagging crime to Disney World; Eagles fans swarm DC | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. West Philly residents get third extension on affordable housing. Dozens of people living at the University City Townhomes now have until the end of...
Puerto Rican Day Parade coming to Center City this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and if you happen to go by Philadelphia City Hall you'll see the Puerto Rican flag flying high outside of the building.This comes just in time for this weekend's Puerto Rican Day Parade.The flag was raised Friday morning during a celebration in Center City.It's the 15th time that the flag has been raised, to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage. And after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, many say it's important to empower that community.The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway.About 1500 marchers are expected this year.Festivities run from noon until 3 p.m.
phillyvoice.com
Barnes & Noble on Rittenhouse Square moving to a smaller Center City location
The Barnes & Noble store across from Rittenhouse Square is moving to another Center City location after spending 25 years at 1805 Walnut St. The store will reopen inside a smaller, two-floor storefront at 1708 Chestnut Street after its current lease ends next spring. Its current location inside The Alison building has 24,000 square feet of retail space, including a Starbucks, spread over three floors. The new location will be 19,000 square feet and include new furniture designs and bookcases, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.
PhillyBite
New Charcuterie and Salumeria Shop Opens in Philadelphia
- A new charcuterie and salumeria opened in South Philadelphia. Heavy Metal Sausage Co. grew from a pop-up to a permanent location in South Philly, founded by charcuterie and salumi enthusiasts from France and Italy. Customers can pick up sandwiches or a charcuterie board to go. The menu features dishes like Poppe's Sandwich, which includes a beutelwurst, lettuce, and green garlic aioli. They can also order a chef's selection of charcuterie with pickles.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
WGAL
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
phl17.com
Teen girl last seen in Holmesburg at 3:00 am
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Jayda Gomez was last seen on the 8200 block of Craig Street around 3:00 am. Gomez has a tattoo on her right shoulder, “Jay,” with a...
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
Ransacked Philadelphia, PA, Wawa Video Shows People at Their Worst
Watching the video of teens trashing a Philadelphia Wawa over the weekend and seeing the events of the unauthorized car rally that left the city of Wildwood shaken and two dead on Saturday night has left me thinking about a quote from English writer and poet Samuel Johnson. When once...
