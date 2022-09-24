Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses her new film "The Woman King"
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses her new film "The Woman King," a historical epic starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu. She talks about the intense training for the fight sequences in the film, why she is selective about her projects and the staying power of her debut movie "Love & Basketball."
CBS News
557K+
Followers
67K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1