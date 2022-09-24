ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses her new film "The Woman King"

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses her new film "The Woman King," a historical epic starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu. She talks about the intense training for the fight sequences in the film, why she is selective about her projects and the staying power of her debut movie "Love & Basketball."
MOVIES
