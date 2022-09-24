ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

3 Fat-Blasting Ingredients To Add To Your Smoothie, According To Dietitians

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

A smoothie can serve as everything from the perfect breakfast to the healthiest on-the-go meal to a filling, energizing pick-me-up whenever you need it. If your goal is to find smoothie ingredients that can encourage healthy weight loss while also nourishing your body, look no further. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for suggestions. Read on for tips and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.

Bananas

Fruits high in fiber can improve your digestion, Best notes, and if your goal is to lose fat, it is important to “take in more of the nutrients that bananas have to offer as well,” such as potassium and vitamin C. The fiber in bananas, she explains, will “keep you feeling full for longer after meals,” which will cut down on snacking. The fiber in bananas also improves digestion by “adding bulk to your stool and keeping your bowel movements regular,” she adds. These characteristics prevent bloating and added weight on the scale. “This nutrient also acts as a prebiotic to feed the good gut bacteria and keep the gut healthy and in balance,” she continues. Ultimately, Best recommends this ingredient as bananas are a “high fiber fruit to add to your morning smoothie that will improve both the flavor and the nutrient quality.”

Richards says that her go-to smoothie would include “chia seeds, ground preferably.” Chia seeds, she says are “often overlooked, but an exceptionally healthy ingredient to add to your smoothie to make it healthier, and provide you with more benefits than just a meal replacement.” This superfood is versatile, she notes, and packs a lot of nutrition into a small package. “They are full of plant-based protein and healthy omega fatty acids,” she points out, which is ideal for those on a plant-based diet. “Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to improve immune health, especially when needed to bring balance to someone's omega-6 fatty acid intake,” she notes. Richards says that omega-6 fatty acids are pro-inflammatory and must be met with similar balance with omega-3 to prevent damaging inflammation from occurring. “This inflammatory fatty acid is found in many processed convenience foods and refined oils,” she says, and chia seeds can provide harmony and comfort to your digestion.

Cinnamon

A dash of cinnamon can not only improve the taste of a smoothie, Schuff says, but also help promote a healthy metabolism and digestion. "Cinnamon is a versatile ingredient that has been used successfully as an adjunctive treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disease by improving blood sugar management," he explains. Richards agrees, and says that adding cinnamon to your smoothie doesn't have to be a seasonal tradition (although it sounds so good for fall right now!) and the “benefits may have you making it a common occurrence.” Cinnamon, she says, boosts “thermogenesis in the body,” which in turn results in “more calories burned.”

