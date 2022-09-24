Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye
What do you do when you break up with someone (especially in an ugly way)? When they become somebody, yes, that you “used to know”?. Do you distance yourself? Probably. Do you ignore them? Maybe. Do you forget their very existence because they’re the worst person on Earth? Ha!
Premiere: Ben Rector Reflects on the Good Life in ‘Wonderful World’
“We were writing about exactly what I was experiencing in my life,” pop-rock artist Ben Rector explained of his latest release, reflecting on the creation of “Wonderful World.”. “I wrote ‘Wonderful World’ with Jordy Searcy and Andrew Tufano at Andrew’s house,” the singer-songwriter said, recalling it as “one...
The FADER
Song You Need: Christine and the Queens’s “rien dire” captures the feeling of easy love
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Christine and the Queens has never been too cool for anything despite being really, really cool. “It’s true that, people, I’ve been missing out / Missing out for way too long” he pleads on “People, I’ve been sad,” a pop song that wanders beautifully through the trenches of FOMO. Yes, one of the most exciting pop artists on the planet isn’t above making a song about feeling like the only one at home on a Friday night; it’s because the artist born Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier lives in multi-dimensions. Using the frame of pop, what is crushing on its surface becomes invigorating, a universal experience, empowering in how it collects us together.
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
talentrecap.com
David Archuleta Releases Dance-Filled Music Video for ‘Faith in Me’
American Idol Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta has released a fun new music video for his song “Faith in Me.” The clip features plenty of dancing, as well as a few winky references to iconic ’80s movies. David Archuleta Releases “Faith in Me” Music Video.
Billboard
Songs That Kill: Top Country Murder Ballads
Country music is rich with murder ballads — emotional tales of revenge that often end in some ne’er-do-well getting the comeuppance they richly deserve, frequently at the hands of one of their victims or someone acting on their behalf. The latest entry in the legacy is HARDY’s searing...
Kelsea Ballerini releases new album 'Subject to Change' after divorce from Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini released her fourth studio album, "Subject to Change" Sept. 23, shortly after the country superstar announced her split with fellow country singer Morgan Evans. The last album Ballerini released was her 2020 album "Kelsea." She posted on Instagram sharing her feelings about the album's release and how proud...
All-Time Best Songs (Opinion)
Best songs are always up for debate, but we feel confident in these picks. There are countless best song lists, but everyone has their own opinion on the best songs. To try and compile a definitive list of the all-time best songs, we consulted several different sources and averaged out the rankings to come up with this list.
NME
Tim Burgess – ‘Typical Music’ review: ambitious, if messy, adventures in sound
Too much music, it turns out, really can addle your mind. Witness Tim Burgess, host of numerous nightly Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties for over two years now, and showing clear and critical symptoms of what The Lancet is yet to officially dub Sonic Head Scramble. The Charlatans frontman’s recent solo records such as 2020’s ‘I Love The New Sky’ have skewed towards the melodic yet experimental, but this sixth solo outing – recorded with Spiritualized and Julian Cope keyboardist Thighpaulsandra and Grumbling Fur’s Daniel O’Sullivan and very much ironically titled – sounds like all of the sounds that have been stacking up in his brain over 1200 Listening Parties have reached critical mass and come billowing out in one double-album eruption of ideas. The effect is something akin to Spotify becoming self-aware and blaring out a high-density beam of cult indie pop from its mouth for 90-odd minutes.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns Drop Surprise Song “Overrated,” From Forthcoming Album ‘Tejano Punk Boyz’
I will never be mad at a surprise drop from Giovannie and the Hired Guns. And the Texas rockers have a brand new song out today called “Overrated,” the first since signing a major label deal with Warner Music Nashville last month. It’s the fourth song they’ve shared...
Listen to Björk’s New Song “Fossora”
Björk has released Fossora’s title song. The new single, produced by Björk, features Kasimyn. Take a listen below. Björk’s new album, Fossora, is out this Friday, September 30. Before the title song, the musician had released the LP’s “Atopos” (also featuring Kasimyn), “Ovule,” and “Ancestress.”
MTV
Rina Sawayama Is 'Happier Than Ever' Covering Her Favorite Song
Rina Sawayama delivered an ode to Billie Eilish on Tuesday (September 27), covering the pop singer’s hit “Happier Than Ever” in the BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The performance marked her debut appearance in the lounge. Sawayama’s take on the irate ballad is cathartic. She begins...
msn.com
Shania Twain Teases “Very Frank Lyrics” On Upcoming New Album, Talks Harry Styles Coachella Performance
From the earliest days of her career, Shania Twain was delivering lyrics that were imbued with an openness that many of her peers weren’t affording at that time. She gets right down to the point and tells it like it is. So for Twain to dub her new album as containing “very frank lyrics,” it’s safe to assume we are in for quite a treat.
Songwriters Jeffrey Steele and Steve Dorff Release Sad, Hopeful Love Song in Memory of Their Sons
"The lines were just falling out. You write so many songs, and this is just one of those moments it was coming through on its own through the conversation." Award-winning hit songwriters Steve Dorff and Jeffrey Steele have a decades-long friendship forged in the heartache of every parent's nightmare. Each man endured the death of a son. Steele's son, Alex LeVasseur, died in an ATV accident in 2007. He was 13 years old. Dorff's son, hit songwriter Andrew Dorff, died while on vacation in 2017. He had just turned 40. Dorff and...
Taylor Swift Accepts Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards [Pictures]
Taylor Swift was honored with the prestigious Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award at the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The honor is for her work as a songwriter and artist from 2011 through 2019 in both the country and pop genres. Swift...
yr.media
Alex G Returns With ‘God Save The Animals’
After nearly three years since the release of his 2019 album, “House of Sugar,” Alex G returns with his ninth studio album, “God Save The Animals.”. Since 2010, the alternative rock and indie music star has slowly and steadily grown a cult-like fan base. His latest album leans more into a folky acoustic sound than his previous releases.
