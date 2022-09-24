ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs roster moves: Willson Contreras activated, Seiya Suzuki returns from restricted list

Willson Contreras injured his ankle in the Field of Dreams Game. You remember, right? [VIDEO]. That looked possibly season-ending, but he stayed in the game. He tried to play through it for the rest of August, and actually hit reasonably well — just 9-for-43 (.209), but five home runs giving him a .581 slugging percentage in 12 further August games.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Tuesday 9/27, 6:40 CT

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY: The Cubs are 11-11 so far this September, but have won just three of their last nine home games. THE NEW GUYS: Seventeen Cubs have made their major league debuts this season, second-most among major league teams this season, one behind the Athletics (18). The Guardians (16) and Pirates (14) are just behind the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy