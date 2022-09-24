Read full article on original website
Famous Concussion doctor Bennet Omalu crushes Tua Tagovailoa for returning to the game | Says Tua definitely suffered a concussion
Dr. Bennet Omalu the famous neuropathologist told TMZ Sports that Tua Tagovailoa should have never been sent back to play. Omalu says that the moment Tua hit his head on the turf, he suffered permanent brain damage. Remember, this is the man that Will Smith portrayed in “Concussion”, and he...
Tee Higgins Toe injury? Is it bad? Will he be out against the Dolphins as well?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses a toe injury to Tee Higgins. What does this mean for his status on Thursday night?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
The Fascinating Pastimes of NFL Pros
With NFL teams stacked high full of players originating from New York to Tonga, it makes sense that the offseason activities of pro football players are as diverse as their backgrounds. American football is a grueling sport and many a player wants nothing more than to kick back and relax...
Dalvin Cook Injury Update: Will Cook’s injured shoulder sideline him more than one week?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about Dalvin Cook’s injury history and discusses his latest shoulder injury. Could the Vikings have to rely on Mattison moving forward?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Youngstown State | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Jaleel McLaughlin the former Notre Dame College running back has not skipped a beat since landing at Youngstown State. McLaughlin recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and Make sure you hit the Subscribe Button Below!. NFL Draft...
David Montgomery Injury News: Is his ankle injury bad?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the injury to Bears running back David Montgomery. How long could he be out?. The 2022 Injury Draft guide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draft guide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Josh Allen Injury Update: Will the Bills gunslinger be ready for the Ravens?
The Fantasy Doctors break down the hand injury suffered by Josh Allen against the Miami Dolphins. Is the injury serious? Could he miss this week against the Ravens? We break it down!. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans!...
Mac Jones injured ankle is much worse than expected | It is a severe high ankle sprain
Mac Jones may not play this week and may be out for several weeks. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Patriots quarterback suffered a severe high ankle sprain in the Sunday loss to the Ravens, but it is worse than expected. Jones won’t need surgery but it...
Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is reportedly grabbing players’ privates again | Josh Allen talks about why he ripped Wilkins’ helmet off
Christian Wilkins has a history of grabbing dudes. We all remember him going viral playing for Clemson when he grabbed a player’s crack on National television. Well, he did it again this year. This past weekend Josh Allen got a penalty for ripping off Wilkins’ helmet under the pile. He was pissed and you could see Allen was not happy.
D’Andre Swift Injury Update: Could the Lions star RB miss multiple weeks?
D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury and Dr. Jesse Morse aka the Fantasy Doctor breaks down the injury. Is his injury severe? Dr. Morse gives his opinion. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL has replaced the Pro Bowl with Skills Competitions and a Flag Football Game
The Pro Bowl is now being called the Pro Bowl Games!. Yes, this means the NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl in his current format. According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, The NFL is replacing the game that no one tries in with a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game.
NFL Transactions for September 26, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Bills cornerback Christian Benford has a fractured hand. Bills activated OL Bobby Hart from the suspended list. Cowboys promoted OL Jason Peters along with QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster. Detroit Lions. Lions believed S Tracy Walker to have a torn Achilles. Lions RB D’Andre...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Dillon Doyle, LB, Baylor
Honors/CaptainshipAll- Big XII HM (2020 and 2021) Games Watched@KSST (’21), TXTC (’21), @UTBY (’22), IAST (’22) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202114 GP, 14 GS, 91 Tkls, 8.5 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 2 PD. 20209 GP, 9 GS, 56 Tkls, 2 TFL, 1 Sack,...
Joe Mixon Injury News: Could the Bengals be without their star running back against the Phins?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses a possible ankle injury to Joe Mixon. What does this mean for his early Thursday game this week?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna posted a photo of her holding an NFL football and now there are multiple reports claiming Rihanna will be the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Rihanna turned down an offer to headline at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show because of her opposition to the way Colin Kaepernick was treated by the NFL.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nnamdi Banks-Eke, OL, Texas College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. -My ability to play every position on the offensive line. I have experience everywhere from LT-RT. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. -At age 4 I believe, my parents had...
Michael Thomas has a new foot injury | Saints WR could miss this week?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about a foot injury to Michael Thomas. How concerning is this?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Shannon Sharpe took a shot at Jerry Jeudy, but Jeudy’s clap back was pretty good!
Jerry Jeudy was not going to let Shannon Sharpe dog him on social media, so he quickly clapped back after Sharpe created a tweet saying Jeudy cannot catch a ball. Sharpe the Broncos legendary tight end said that Jeudy works on his route running but cannot catch a pass. So...
Julio Jones Injury News: The Bucs WR is suffering from a lingering knee injury
Julio Jones suffered a PCL injury and Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors is concerned it could be a lingering issue that does not go away. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.Over 400 pages are filled with injury risk scores for over 200 players, in-depth player profiles with videos, data-backed studies, team medical staff reviews, rankings, sleepers, players to avoid, players to target and so much more. Draft with it or draft against it! Only $24.99.
