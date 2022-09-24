Read full article on original website
Rash of "swatting" calls in Minnesota still under investigation
(St. Paul, MN) -- Still no word on who made 14 'swatting' calls to Minnesota schools last Wednesday. Minnesota B-C-A investigators say it appears they all came from the same suspect. Mankato West was one of the schools that received a hoax report of an active shooter. Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson says they had a school resource officer in the building at the time who was able to determine it was not true. The building was placed on lockdown and law enforcement responded to the false report.
BCA warns of fentanyl that looks like candy
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are warning people about a dangerous new drug. Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokesperson Drew Evans says “Rainbow Fentanyl” is made in bright colors that look like candy and appeal to children. The dangerous pills were discovered in the Mankato area recently by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. That was the first time they have been seen in this state and they have been sent to a crime lab for analysis. Evans calls the pills a “significant danger” to Minnesotans.
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case
(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
Hurricane Ian's latest path: Forecast shows landfall in Tampa Bay area
(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday as it made landfall in Cuba. Next, Ian heads to Florida. Landfall is expected in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, though track, timing and intensity could still change.
Republican candidates calling for investigation of Walz, resignation of state ed. commissioner
(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is calling for an investigation of Governor Tim Walz’s alleged involvement in the 250-million-dollar Feeding our Future fraud case. Walz said a judge ordered the state to continue payments to the non-profit after fraud was detected, but that judge says payments resumed voluntarily. Jensen told Capitol reporters, “It is clear from... evidence that Tim Walz and his administration have engaged in a cover-up. Someone’s not telling the truth.” Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday that the F-B-I did not want Feeding our Future to know the program was under investigation during a state court lawsuit.
Special Weather Statement issued September 27 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS
..NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN MINNESOTA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... Relative humidity values will bottom out at 20 to 25 percent with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph across portions of western Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. Given the dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected, particularly between 1 to 7.
