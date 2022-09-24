(St. Paul, MN) -- Still no word on who made 14 'swatting' calls to Minnesota schools last Wednesday. Minnesota B-C-A investigators say it appears they all came from the same suspect. Mankato West was one of the schools that received a hoax report of an active shooter. Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson says they had a school resource officer in the building at the time who was able to determine it was not true. The building was placed on lockdown and law enforcement responded to the false report.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO