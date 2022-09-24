ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

1 Dead In York Shooting

(York County, PA) -- One person is dead after a weekend shooting in York. Reports say that 28-year-old Akawame Anderson was wounded in an assault at around 1 a.m. at an area along Wallace Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. No suspect information has been released.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Man fatally shot in York

A man was shot and killed in York on Saturday. The shooting happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Wallace Street. Officers found the victim, Akwame Anderson, 28, wounded at the scene. Anderson was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested In Manheim Borough Shooting

(Lancaster County, PA) -- The suspect in a Manheim Borough double shooting is in custody today. Police report two women suffered non life-threatening injuries when they were shot just after 3 a.m. yesterday at a location on South Pitt Street. Witnesses and the victims, who knew the suspect were able to identify the alleged shooter and police later arrested him at his home. Suspect Dustin Wolf is expected to be arraigned today.
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

Mother throws knife at father and 2-year-old, York police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now in custody after chasing the father of her two-year-old child with a knife and proceeding to throw the knife at the father and her child, according to Newberry Township Police Department. Police responded to the 400 block of Old Quaker...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
FOX 43

Man sentenced to life for 2021 Father's Day homicide in York

YORK, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a Father's Day shooting that left one person dead. Tyrell Dotson was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison plus an additional 14.5 to 29 years for the first-degree murder of Willmar Santos-Batista, 33, on June 20, 2021, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Four people shot at after-hours party in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. Police said at least one of the victims is still in a hospital in critical condition. Officers were called around 5 a.m. to the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street for reports of shots fired. Around the same...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#York Hospital#City Police#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX43.com

Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in York

YORK, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in York in the early hours of Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials say the Lancaster County Coroner's Office is responding after a crash on US 222 southbound in East Cocalico Township. According to Lancaster County officials, the crash occurred on between Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 and Exit: US 322-Blue Ball on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2:49 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating double shooting in Manheim Borough

Manheim Borough Police are investigating a double shooting. Officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. Police say that...
MANHEIM, PA
wdac.com

Crews Battle York Rowhome Fire

YORK – Units battled a rowhouse fire in York. Crews responded yesterday around 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Fulton Street. The fire extended into three other units. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is being investigated.
YORK, PA
WGAL

SUV crashes into home in Highspire Borough

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — An SUV crashed into home early Saturday morning in Highspire Borough, Dauphin County. The Highspire Borough Police Department has released a photo of the crash scene (shown above) along the 100 block of Second Street and said the incident is under investigation. "The car was traveling...
HIGHSPIRE, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg man charged for burglary, theft, stalking, and harassment

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Camp Hill Police Department investigated a string of stalking and harassment incidents at the 3300 block of Market Street on Sept. 21. Police say that an individual entered a residence in the middle of the night on Sept. 22 and stole items from within the house.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy