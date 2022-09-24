Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Related
iheart.com
1 Dead In York Shooting
(York County, PA) -- One person is dead after a weekend shooting in York. Reports say that 28-year-old Akawame Anderson was wounded in an assault at around 1 a.m. at an area along Wallace Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. No suspect information has been released.
WGAL
Man fatally shot in York
A man was shot and killed in York on Saturday. The shooting happened just after midnight on the 400 block of Wallace Street. Officers found the victim, Akwame Anderson, 28, wounded at the scene. Anderson was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Manheim Borough Shooting
(Lancaster County, PA) -- The suspect in a Manheim Borough double shooting is in custody today. Police report two women suffered non life-threatening injuries when they were shot just after 3 a.m. yesterday at a location on South Pitt Street. Witnesses and the victims, who knew the suspect were able to identify the alleged shooter and police later arrested him at his home. Suspect Dustin Wolf is expected to be arraigned today.
local21news.com
Mother throws knife at father and 2-year-old, York police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now in custody after chasing the father of her two-year-old child with a knife and proceeding to throw the knife at the father and her child, according to Newberry Township Police Department. Police responded to the 400 block of Old Quaker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced to life for 2021 Father's Day homicide in York
YORK, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a Father's Day shooting that left one person dead. Tyrell Dotson was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison plus an additional 14.5 to 29 years for the first-degree murder of Willmar Santos-Batista, 33, on June 20, 2021, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner
The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
WGAL
Four people shot at after-hours party in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. Police said at least one of the victims is still in a hospital in critical condition. Officers were called around 5 a.m. to the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street for reports of shots fired. Around the same...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Multiple gunmen at large after 4 shot at weekend warehouse party
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for the shooters responsible for injuring four people at an early morning warehouse party in Harrisburg on Sunday, Sept. 25 according to a city spokesperson. Police say the shooting occurred around 5 a.m. on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. City officials tell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, Pennsylvania State Police investigating
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Franklin County. Troopers say on Sept. 19 around 10:17 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West with a black duffle bag. The woman told the teller to put all the money in the bag, placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and stated to the teller, “don’t make me use what I have in here.”
local21news.com
Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
2 women shot during argument in central Pa., man in custody: police
Manheim Borough police say they have arrested a man for the non-fatal shooting of two women early Sunday. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street to find two women, ages 47 and 22, with hand and arm gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
abc27.com
Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Contractor took Camp Hill resident's money to install fence, didn't install fence
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania contractor is facing theft by deception charges after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police. Jeffrey Fritz, 52, is also charged with home improvement fraud after allegedly taking a customer's money to install a new fence and then failing to do the work, police claim.
FOX43.com
Overnight shooting leaves 1 dead in York
YORK, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in York in the early hours of Saturday. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Wallace Street around 12:43 a.m. on Saturday for a reported shooting. At the scene, they found a 28-year-old...
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials say the Lancaster County Coroner's Office is responding after a crash on US 222 southbound in East Cocalico Township. According to Lancaster County officials, the crash occurred on between Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 and Exit: US 322-Blue Ball on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2:49 p.m.
WGAL
Police investigating double shooting in Manheim Borough
Manheim Borough Police are investigating a double shooting. Officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and hand. Police say that...
wdac.com
Crews Battle York Rowhome Fire
YORK – Units battled a rowhouse fire in York. Crews responded yesterday around 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Fulton Street. The fire extended into three other units. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is being investigated.
WGAL
SUV crashes into home in Highspire Borough
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — An SUV crashed into home early Saturday morning in Highspire Borough, Dauphin County. The Highspire Borough Police Department has released a photo of the crash scene (shown above) along the 100 block of Second Street and said the incident is under investigation. "The car was traveling...
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
local21news.com
Harrisburg man charged for burglary, theft, stalking, and harassment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Camp Hill Police Department investigated a string of stalking and harassment incidents at the 3300 block of Market Street on Sept. 21. Police say that an individual entered a residence in the middle of the night on Sept. 22 and stole items from within the house.
Comments / 11