The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lead of 14-13 going into the halftime break Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. The offense managed to do well and showed promise in the first half, as did the defense. The second half however is where things began to take a turn for the worst. Consistently giving up large amounts of yardage on defense, particularly on the ground, is a major part of the problem. These plays would eventually lead to 16 unanswered points for the Browns to help them pull away and maintain the lead for a 29-17 victory. If this trend continues, should Pittsburgh look to an eventual offensive change to help the team out?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO