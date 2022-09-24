Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Preseason Game 3: Nothing Special About Power Play, Penalty-Kill
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been in training camp for less than a week. There’s barely been enough time to squeeze in a handful of practices. Or, apparently, enough to score a power-play goal. Or to figure out how to prevent other teams from scoring them at will. In the...
Yardbarker
The 2022 Steelers Considered The Worst Team In Mike Tomlin’s 16 Year Tenure; “I’m Thinking 7-10 Is A Pipe Dream”
The coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers start to the 2022 season is starting to make the fans of the Mudville Nine seem downright giddy. Pittsburgh has not played very well against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns and were just good enough to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer, Ron Cook called this version of the Steelers Mike Tomlin’s worst team on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games
After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
Report: Common pleas judge strikes down Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County common pleas judge has struck down the so-called "Jock Tax." According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh was charging a facility fee against out-of-town professional athletes. Athletes had to pay three percent of the income they earned while playing at PNC Park, PPG Paints Arena, and Acrisure Stadium. The players' associations for the NFL, NHL, and MLB all sued to end the fee. Judge Christine Ward ruled in their favor, saying it was an unconstitutional tax under Pennsylvania law.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cam Heyward not going to act like 'the sky is falling'
Heyward believes the Steelers don't have major issues. "Guys know how to play better. So let's do it," he said. Despite Heyward's optimism, it's hard to believe a simple change will fix the Steelers' problems. After winning the opener in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost to the Patriots and Browns. The offense and defense have faltered.
markerzone.com
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'
A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
Yardbarker
Should the Steelers Start Rookie QB Kenny Pickett in 2022 if the Other Side of the Ball Remains Lackluster?
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lead of 14-13 going into the halftime break Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. The offense managed to do well and showed promise in the first half, as did the defense. The second half however is where things began to take a turn for the worst. Consistently giving up large amounts of yardage on defense, particularly on the ground, is a major part of the problem. These plays would eventually lead to 16 unanswered points for the Browns to help them pull away and maintain the lead for a 29-17 victory. If this trend continues, should Pittsburgh look to an eventual offensive change to help the team out?
