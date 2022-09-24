There are some uncomfortably large spiders in Grounded, the Honey I Shrunk The Kids-esque survival sim from Obisidian. There’s a lot about the game to appreciate: it’s an incredibly smooth survival game that seems to have taken a genre that was everywhere and distilled it into the most enjoyable parts, overlaying a charming narrative to the whole thing and turning players loose to Lewis and Clark their way across the backyard.

