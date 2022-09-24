Read full article on original website
How ‘Pokémon”s Nuzlocke challenge has hooked generations of fans
Nick DeChicchis remembers when he became a Pokémon fan. Some of his earliest memories saw him hunched over a Game Boy, levelling up his Pokémon team. “It was definitely before I should have been playing video games,’ the Brooklyn-based Twitch streamer explains. “I remember Pokémon Gold and Silver just came out, so my brother gave me his Pokémon Blue cartridge. I played it nonstop. It’s been a part of my life for as long as I could talk.”
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is currently outselling ‘Modern Warfare 2’ on Steam
Following a major resurgence in popularity, CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is currently ranking higher than Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam‘s top sellers chart. As charted on Steam’s top sellers list, Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled ahead of several of this year’s biggest upcoming games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Football Manager 2023.
T-Pain wants you to leave ‘Apex Legends’ developers alone
Grammy award-winning artist T-Pain has called for Apex Legends fans to stop harassing the game’s developers, after an increase of toxic behaviour among fans. Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has found an unexpected supporter in T-Pain, who has taken to Twitter in order to call on the game’s more toxic fans to “fucking chill out.”
PlayStation executive reiterates stance to release games as premium titles first
A PlayStation executive has reiterated the platform’s stance on releasing its games as premium titles first. This summer, the revamped PlayStation Plus tiered system launched in Europe, Australia and New Zealand – its last regions to go live – with Essential, Extra and Premium tiers offering a number of differing benefits that stack the higher players go.
Indie gem ‘Tunic’ launches on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch
As of today (September 27), isometric adventure Tunic is available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms. It marks the first time that PlayStation and Nintendo Switch users will get their hands on the game, as Tunic originally launched back in March for PC and Xbox. For anyone that’s yet to...
‘Grounded’ review: a grand experiment
There are some uncomfortably large spiders in Grounded, the Honey I Shrunk The Kids-esque survival sim from Obisidian. There’s a lot about the game to appreciate: it’s an incredibly smooth survival game that seems to have taken a genre that was everywhere and distilled it into the most enjoyable parts, overlaying a charming narrative to the whole thing and turning players loose to Lewis and Clark their way across the backyard.
‘Splinter Cell’ remake will rewrite the series for “modern-day” audiences
A job listing at Ubisoft‘s Toronto studio has revealed that an upcoming Splinter Cell remake will have a story designed for a “modern-day audience.”. In a job listing (via PSU) seeking a scriptwriter, Ubisoft touched on how it’s approaching the task of remaking the first Splinter Cell game, which was released in 2002.
