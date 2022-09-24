While Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was signing for K&S WrestleFest, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger helped him out early on in his career. "Before all of that, I always thought he was a wonderful guy," said Waltman. "He was so good to me. From the first time I came on to WWF, I wasn't making any money. He was one of the guys — like I was getting paid, just wasn't much. He would take me with him. Let me travel with him, let me stay in his room with him, and he wouldn't take a dime. F–ing love that guy. Even in WCW when we were together."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO