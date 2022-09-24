Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
CDC no longer recommends universal masking in health facilities
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The agency quietly issued the updates as part of an overhaul to its infection control guidance for health workers published late Friday afternoon. It...
msn.com
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19
(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.
Tennessee doctors recommend getting flu vaccines early
Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are warning the upcoming flu season could be bad, and getting vaccinated is your best line of defense
msn.com
Thyroid Health 101: Supporting Thyroid Health, Hypothyroidism & Hashimotos
There are so many ways this powerhouse of a gland can be negatively impacted. And women see it much more often than men – 8 in 10 thyroid patients are female. ✅ Influences development and long-term strength of:. 👉🏼 muscles, body temperature, heart rate, blood flow, and bone strength....
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Best Sleeping Positions to Improve Sleep Apnea
The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea – a condition in which the person momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night – daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that, even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren't getting good quality rest. And it's all because those with sleep apnea struggle to breathe properly while asleep.
Comments / 0