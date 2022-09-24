ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Marlowe' closes San Sebastian film festival

By ANDER GILLENEA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
"Marlowe", starring Liam Neeson and German Diane Kruger, closed the 70th San Sebastian film festival in Spain /AFP

Spain's prestigious San Sebastian film festival wrapped up on Saturday with the international premiere of "Marlowe" starring Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson.

Based on John Banville's novel "The Black Eyed Blonde", the movie is set in 1930s Los Angeles.

Private eye Philip Marlowe -- played by Neeson -- is tasked with finding the missing ex-lover of Clare Cavendish, a beautiful heiress played by German-born actress Diane Kruger.

The character Marlowe has been played before by the likes of Humphrey Bogart and Elliott Gould, but Neeson said this pedigree didn't phase him from taking part in the neo-noir thriller.

"Even though these wonderful actors have played it before, that didn't intimidate me," Neeson told a press conference in San Sebastian.

The film by Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan was screened out of competition at the 70th edition of the festival, which opened in San Sebastian in northern Spain on September 16.

"We don't get to play those kind of characters very often anymore or those kind of films are not being made that often anymore," said Kruger, known for films such as "Inglourious Basterds" and "Troy".

"I knew Neil would give it a certain quirky twist and that he would cast it superbly," said Neeson.

A total of 17 films are competing for the best award in the official selection, with the festival's prizes to be announced at a ceremony late Saturday.

The festival is the fourth major European film gala of the year, following Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

It was originally intended to honour Spanish-language films but has established itself as a top showcase for new films.

The festival hosted the world premiere of Alfred Hitchcock's spy thriller "North by Northwest" in 1959 and Woody Allen's "Melinda and Melinda" in 2004.

