Bronx, NY

Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 151

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 151:
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols

Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Bronx, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor

The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
NFL
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Colin Poche
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/27/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Frankie Montas was the biggest acquisition by the Yankees at the trade deadline, and has been underwhelming to say the least. He had a 6.35 ERA before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and ten days after being put on the shelf has yet to resume throwing. I think it’s fair to be concerned that the piece the Yankees got for the playoff rotation won’t be healthy enough to be in the playoffs at all.
BRONX, NY
#Blue Jays#Al East#Mariners#Yankees Rivalry Roundup#Apple Tv#Orioles#Rbi
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse

There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Red Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (79-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-80, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -131, Orioles +111; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th

TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Apple
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. José Berríos

New York gets another chance to seal the deal in the American League East tonight, after falling to the Jays in extra innings on Monday. One win over the Jays and the Yankees are officially AL East champs and can calibrate for the playoffs. But first, they have to win the game.
MLB
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Red Sox on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against Baltimore Orioles. Wong will start behind the plate after Reese McGuire was rested versus their division competition. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Wong to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

When the end comes for Aroldis Chapman

It’s hard to think of a more complicated Yankee than Aroldis Chapman. From the very beginning, it’s been a strange tenure. He was acquired after the first reports of a domestic violence investigation surfaced in December 2015, which allowed the Yankees to get him from the Reds while giving up less than what the market value would be for a man who was, at the time, the game’s best reliever. The four minor leaguers combined for 80 MLB games, and none from the top prospect, Eric Jagielo.
MLB

