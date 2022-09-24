Accessorize your new smartphone with the Native Union Universal Wrist Sling for iPhone 14. A shorter version of the Universal Sling, it simply wraps around your wrist for easy everyday carry. Available in 4 fun colors—black, sage, kraft, and oxyfire—it works with any closed-bottom case. In fact, you just use the adapter to connect it and then unclip it when you want to go Sling-free. So, you don’t have to use it for your iPhone 14, but you can. Designed to provide protection against drops and falls, it can provide even more functionality when you pair it with the Clic (Re)Classic case. Moreover, its durable construction keeps your phone safe, yet it’s comfortable to wear thanks to its thick strap design. The optimized strap length makes it easy to use, and the 100% recycled polyester material is made from plastic bottles.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO