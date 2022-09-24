Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon All-new Kindle Kids (2022 release) eReader has a high-res display for ages 3–12
Encourage your child’s love of reading with the Amazon All-new Kindle Kids (2022 release) eReader. Its high-resolution 300 ppi display offers crystal-clear words and photos. Plus, its glare-free construction allows for paper-like reading both indoors and out. Additionally, the dark mode and the adjustable front light ensure your kid can read at night or during the day. For ages 3 to 12, it offers up to 6 weeks of battery life after a full charge via USB-C. Moreover, it has no apps, videos, or games, and you can set parental controls as well. Choose reading goals, manage content, adjust age filters, view reading progress, set bedtimes, and add or remove books from your child’s library. Finally, it offers reading development tools like Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise, and it has OpenDyslexic, which is a font preferred by some people with dyslexia.
Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones are ideal for both work and play
Go for a unique style even while working with the Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones. These headphones make a great option for both work and play. In fact, they are compatible with common video meeting platforms you use every day. Plus, they provide a level of audio quality that supports both work needs as well as gaming or streaming needs. In fact, these headphones come in 25% post-consumer recycled plastic for a more sustainable option. Additional features include a flip-to-mute noise-canceling mic. This minimizes background sounds so you’re heard clearly. You can also enjoy immersive audio, thanks to the 40 mm speakers driving full, rich sound. With 20 hrs of listening time and 18 hrs of talk time on a full charge, these headphones give you complete wireless freedom.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core offers 40 hours of battery & a rubber grip
Get all you need to level up with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. Offering a wrap-around rubberized grip, it is comfortable to hold onto for hours of play. Moreover, it boasts 40 hours of life from the rechargeable battery. Along with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, it also has shorter hair trigger locks. So you get just the feel you want during the game. Not only that, but you can also enjoy a ton of customization options as well as exclusive button mapping choices through the Xbox Accessories app. Made with refined components, this built-to-last device offers reliability for years. Plus, it works with a variety of devices. You can use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or its USB-C cable to play it with your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or mobile device.
Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD gives the iPad M1 a 6-in-1 external hub for full potential
Take your iPad M1’s performance to new heights with the Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub SD. In fact, this hub comes with a USB-C PD up to 60W, a 4K HDMI display up to 60 Hz, and more. Additional features include a USB 3.0 port for data transfer at up to 5 Gbps, microSD and SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Most importantly, you get all of this over a single USB-C connection. The 6-in-1 design supports the newest iPads. And there’s also an extension cable for a more secure connection. Enjoy a brilliant high-resolution 4K HDMI display from your iPad M1 with this mobile hub. Finally, with bidirectional charging, they also make it super easy for you to charge iPads even when using this hub.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit has a 50-minute battery life and 5 speed adjustments
Pack your toolkit with a powerful gadget: the HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit. In fact, this 35-in-1 device has a super long battery life of up to 50 minutes. That’s a result of the 2,000 mAh high-capacity lithium battery. Moreover, it offers 5 speed adjustments from 5,000 to 25,000 rpm. So you can use it for different needs and materials. Use it for everything from carving and engraving to grinding and polishing. Additionally, with a powerful 380 reinforced motor, it offers performance equivalent to the effect an 8-volt motor offers. Furthermore, weighing only 240g, it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold as you work. With 35 high-performance accessories, it can do a ton of things: cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving. Finally, great for DIYers and professionals alike, it also has a gear memory setting to remember the last gear you used, resulting in an uninterrupted working session.
LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor can automatically adjust for comfort
Improve how you feel after a day of work when you outfit your desk with the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI 32UQ890 monitor. This impressive workspace device actually adjusts its own position to provide you with ergonomic comfort all day long. Additionally, its built-in camera uses AI technology to analyze your posture throughout the day. In turn, it adjusts the screen height from 0 to 160 mm and tilt from -20º to 20º. This works together to prevent poor posture. Not only that, but it also has 3 ergonomics-enhancing modes. These are AI Motion, Continuous Motion, and Periodic Motion. The former tracks your eye-level and then adjusts its height and tilt whenever it notices a change. Furthermore, it has a 31.5″ 4K IPS display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Finally, it has HDR image reproduction.
DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam allows you to mount it horizontally and vertically
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration. Why Use Gadget...
Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam supports hybrid work with Show Mode for sharing
Look your best no matter the lighting or time of day with the Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam. Designed for remote and hybrid workers, it has a stylish look in 3 colors: Off-White, Graphite, and Rose. Offering business-level quality, this affordable webcam has Show Mode, which lets you share easily. If you need to present designs, sketches, or other objects, this is your webcam. Great for videoconferencing, it has an innovative mounting system as well as a built-in sensor. You can tilt the camera down to focus on objects, and the camera automatically flips the image so viewers see the correct orientation. Furthermore, RightSight technology automatically frames you even when you move. Likewise, RightLight automatically corrects poor lighting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
millo air new-generation motorless magnetic blender is portable, powerful, and silent
Millo air is powered by the revolutionary Magnetic Air Drive, aka MAD. With its astonishing 450W peak power and German-designed blades, it can crush ice, nuts, or a full-size carrot in seconds. Super light at just 3 lbs, absolutely quiet at only 65 dBA, and waterproof, millo air is your ideal portable blender that can make 10 smoothies on the go. Blend in places you never imagined you could: the gym, office, or even beach. With millo air, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is easy. Put your favorite ingredients into the cup, select a blending preset, and have your drink silky smooth in less than a minute. Cut the e-waste and switch to this MAD tech. Millo air steps towards a new kind of sustainable kitchen—where a single drive works for many appliances. The company may also launch a range of accessories for the base.
Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person
Just started a new school year? By now, you probably know what tech you need for your classes. Whether you go to school in-person, online, or both, we’ve got useful tech gadgets for students that’ll make learning the material and completing assignments easier. Need a newer, lighter laptop...
Sony FR7 cinema line full-frame PTZ camera offers remote control for camera placement
Enjoy the efficiency of cinematography meeting robotics with the Sony FR7 cinema line full-frame PTZ camera. What makes it one of a kind is the remote control for creative camera placement. Additional features include smooth pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) control coupled with a full-frame image sensor and a high-quality E-mount lens lineup. There’s also the focal length and shallow depth of field. They provide creative freedom and combine with remote PTZ control capability. With this camera, you can actually capture your shots from new angles you could not have achieved before. In fact, the remotely controllable pan-and-tilt mechanism will help you place it in out-of-the-way locations. Thanks to the web app, you can easily set up the FR7 from a tablet or a PC through a web browser. Finally, bearing the Cinema Line name, the FR7 incorporates key features that support cinematic expression.
8BitDo Ultimate Controller Wired USB for Windows has 3 custom profiles to switch on the fly
Enjoy more ways to play with the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Wired USB for Windows. This controller comes with a custom profile switch button. With this button, you can easily hold 3 custom profiles that can be switched on the fly. Additionally, the controller also comes with better grip. This will help you hold the controller with even less effort. There’s also the Ultimate Software that gives you elite control over every piece of your gaming controller. These features include customize button mapping, adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control, and create macros with any button combination. The classic features such as the D-pad still exists on this controller. Compatible with Windows, Android, Raspberry Pi, and Switch, this controller is perfect for you to game conveniently on any device you wish to.
Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard has a hot-swappable-switch design that you can program
Enhance your work or gaming setup with a uniquely designed product: the Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard. Offering hot-swappable switches, this gadget lets you program it with macro settings. Additionally, it has 3 modes available: Type-C Wired, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2.4 GHz. With a 65% layout, it has 68 keys in a compact design that has a unique wrap-around light strip. This stripe produces 5 RGB backlights, and the keyboard also has 19 RGB special lighting effects. Immersing you with colorful lighting effects, it lets you change how your layout looks in an instant. Match your mood, personal style, or desktop aesthetic with a colorful glow. Moreover, the K68 has low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps. These ergonomic keycaps give you a soft and comfortable experience along with durability.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II auto-adjusts to your ears’ liking with CustomTune technology
Enjoy sound comfortably on the go with CustomTune technology using the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These earbuds auto-adjusts to your ears’ liking and let you keep up with your audio needs on the go. Additionally, they come with soft eartips and stability bands in 3 sizes. You can also take the Fit Test in the Bose Music app to make sure it’s just right. Additional features include the Quiet Mode that let you blur out background noise with enhanced active noise cancellation. But in case you have to come back to external noise, the Aware Mode allows enough transparency to hear your surroundings. Most importantly, the ActiveSense technology in Aware Mode can silence loud background noise to a stop. With built-in microphones, they make a great set of earbuds you can use in your everyday life.
Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling is a recycled cross-body strap for everyday use
Carry your iPhone 14 comfortably on the go with the Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling. This 100% recycled cross-body strap is a must-have for everyday use. In fact, this sling is compatible with the Native Union CLIC (RE)Classic Case. With 4 colors to choose from, this sling makes a great everyday carry item. You can easily attach it to closed-bottom cases via the adapter and simply unclip to go Sling-free. Additionally, the durable construction makes it a product you can use for a long time. Thanks for the adjustable length and thicker straps, the sling also makes a comfortable everyday accessory. You can easily personalize them with the 4 color options and make your iPhone 14 even more versatile on the go.
The best energy-efficient smart home devices for reducing those hefty energy bills
Not looking forward to your energy bills this winter? Then you’re reading the right blog. While those prices may have hiked, you don’t have to bear the brunt of them if you make smart changes to your home’s setup now with the best energy-efficient smart home devices available.
Native Union Universal Wrist Sling for iPhone 14 works with any closed-bottom case
Accessorize your new smartphone with the Native Union Universal Wrist Sling for iPhone 14. A shorter version of the Universal Sling, it simply wraps around your wrist for easy everyday carry. Available in 4 fun colors—black, sage, kraft, and oxyfire—it works with any closed-bottom case. In fact, you just use the adapter to connect it and then unclip it when you want to go Sling-free. So, you don’t have to use it for your iPhone 14, but you can. Designed to provide protection against drops and falls, it can provide even more functionality when you pair it with the Clic (Re)Classic case. Moreover, its durable construction keeps your phone safe, yet it’s comfortable to wear thanks to its thick strap design. The optimized strap length makes it easy to use, and the 100% recycled polyester material is made from plastic bottles.
Polaroid P2 wearable music player is portable and works with the Polaroid Music app
Wrap the Polaroid P2 wearable music player’s strap around your wrist and head out. This wearable gadget has a retro feel and boasts up to 15 hours of playback time. Plus, you can even pair a couple of these players together if you want to enjoy stereo sound at home or on the go. With a compact size, it boasts quite a bit of power—twice as much as the P1 has. Plus, it works with all the features that the Polaroid Music app offers. So you can connect it to the app and play your favorite playlists. Simply spin the analog dial on the music player to switch up the song. Overall, weighing only 23.3 ounces, it’s easy to take anywhere you go.
Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount for iPhone 14 ensures you achieve optical alignment
Attach the brand’s lenses comfortably on your new phone with the Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount. This collection offers optical alignment in a sleek design. Additionally, it is also compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In fact, all you have to do is choose the right option for your phone. It comes in 2 versions: the first supports the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the second supports the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may be less durable than the projection mounts. However, they easily hold the lenses in place for a long time. In fact, if you want to take your iPhoneography skills to the next level, they are totally worth a try.
KULT Misty Emerald eye-catching phone case boasts long-lasting protection for your device
Stun onlookers when you have the KULT Misty Emerald eye-catching phone case. With a luxurious glossy finish that has an HD-printed marbled design of golds, greens, and black, it provides your smartphone with protection. That’s thanks to its 0.2-millimeter raised bezels around the screen and camera. Those impact points are vulnerable, and this case guards them. Impressively, however, it measures just 0.5-millimeters thick so it adds minimal bulk to your device. Additionally, made of an unbreakable polycarbonate outer shell, it also has a thermoplastic polyurethane inner lining. Not only will it not break, but it also will not scratch, fade, or peel. Designed to envelop your smartphone, it fits a variety of models. In fact, it suits everything from Samsung Galaxy S8 and newer to the iPhone 6 and newer.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0