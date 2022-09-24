Enslaved 'Currituck Jack' won freedom after heroism at sea

Editor’s note: This column is adapted from the story, “Currituck Jack,” by Thomas C. Parramore in the February 1981 edition of American History Illustrated.

According to folklore, “Currituck Jack,” an African Watusi, was 7 feet tall and weighed 300 pounds.

On Feb. 14, 1780, the schooner Polly left Currituck Sound, headed for Charleston. The Polly was a two-masted schooner built on the North Landing River. The schooner’s owner was Henry White and the ship’s crew was comprised of Caleb White (Henry’s cousin); Caleb’s brother-in-law, Samuel Jasper; and one of Henry’s enslaved men, Jack. Though their ship was unarmed, the crew’s mission was to successfully go through the English blockade, so they could aid friends and relatives in Charleston.

On the morning of the third day of their voyage, after passing through Caffey’s Inlet and making it to Atlantic, the crew spotted the British ship, Fame, headed toward them. They had no choice but to surrender, and the British took control of the Polly. The crew were secured in irons on the deck.

Caleb White and Jasper were moved below deck after being caught trying to free Jack from his irons. Jack, however, was left on deck and subjected to the cold temperatures and sea spray from a February gale. Eventually fearing he might die, the British sailors finally moved Jack to a cabin below deck. Now altogether again, the three men came up with an escape plan.

Jack convinced the British that he was of more use to them since he was a cook and skilled sailor. According to a story, “Currituck Jack” by Thomas C. Parramore in the February 1981 edition of American History Illustrated, Jack quickly became their “Right Hand man with Promise of freedom and Many Rewards after arriving at York.” Secretly, Jack was waiting for a chance to help free his fellow crew members.

When the gale subsided, the Polly sailed toward New York. White managed to escape his irons and attack the ship’s prize master. Jack attacked two others with a marlin spike, and Jasper finally escaped his irons and joined the fight.

White and his men subdued the British and put them below deck in irons. The crew then sailed to Annapolis and turned the British prisoners over to the Continental Congress. When the role Jack played in the encounter came to light, Parramore’s story states he “received the thanks of Congress for the said service, and a recommendation to his Master to liberate him therefor.”

It took quite a few weeks before Jack was able to recuperate from the frostbite he suffered during the gale aboard the ship. Upon his recovery, he returned to Currituck. However, Henry White still did not free him, even though the Congress had recommended he do so.

Caleb White eventually purchased Jack from his cousin Henry, and his last will and testament gave Jack his freedom. Four years after Caleb’s death, Jack finally had saved enough to pay the 100 pounds needed to purchase his freedom.

According to Parramore, the executor of Caleb’s will, Samuel Jasper, stated in his Nov. 17, 1792, application to the North Carolina Assembly for Jack’s manumission that the “Negro Slave Jack” had done “great honor to the name of humanity and highly merited much greater reward than that of Emancipation.”

The petition was granted in December. The Legislature further passed an act allowing Jack to choose his own proper name, in acknowledgement of his heroic actions during the American Revolution. In granting Jasper’s manumission request, the General Assembly authorized a full proper name for “Currituck Jack.” The hero got to choose his own name. He chose “John Jasper White” in honor of the crew’s experience on the Polly.

According to Parramore, Jasper also noted that Jack had done “a Service no less than that of taking prisoner the whole crew of a British privateer and releasing his master.” Jack had proven himself “Honest and Industrious, very Manerly to all.” Jasper also said Jack had commanded his schooner, the Resolution, for five years. A Mr. Doughty also entrusted Jack with many hundred pounds (currency) every year.

Currituck County considered Jack “a great favorite” wherever he went, according to Parramore. “He was a good sailor and coaster,” his neighbors recalled, who “had charge of a vessel with a negro crew and one young white man, merely to have the papers in his name. He followed the sea as a commander, until he arrived at an old age, respected and honored by all who knew him.”

Jack then purchased the freedom of an enslaved girl named Rose and married her. When he died in 1803, she and their two sons, James Phillips and John Williams, inherited Jack’s schooner, house and land in Currituck County.

Barbara Putnam is operations manager at Museum of the Albemarle.