ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BOtu_0i8f7J3m00

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S., the Democratic contender for Pennsylvania governor is waging a notably drama-free campaign.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Josh Shapiro is betting that a relatively under the radar approach will resonate with voters exhausted by a deeply charged political environment.

But Shapiro faces a test of whether his comparatively low-key style will energize Democrats to rally against Republican Doug Mastriano, whom many in the party view as an existential threat.

The GOP candidate supports ending abortion rights and would be in position to appoint the secretary of state, who oversees elections in a state that’s often decisive in choosing presidents.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

RAW: Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested A juvenile was taken to the UPMC Children’s Hospital and one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

James Pringle
3d ago

Shapiro should not be allowed to run if he will not debate. Otherwise all the voters get is your media spin which is highly biased. You would think the media would want a debate but nope.

Reply
14
Sigsafe365
3d ago

Let's see a debate and see both candidates literally say what they're for....instead of liberal news rags' biased opinions of what they want weak minded people to hear! Unless Shapiro has something he knows will come out in a debate that will swash him? After all , he is a Democrat!!!!

Reply(1)
7
reality truth
3d ago

All of the news is 95% is owned by bolsheviks who are trying to own us and the world. Their mission is about 90% complete. Rally the right and get enough votes to overcome unprecedented ballot box stuffing, voting fraud from the left. Remember what they did to Russia in the 20th century. 100 years of state sponsored murder, poverty a d tyranny yet today they still have the boot prints on their faces, massive demoralization and a 100 million grestless ghosts wandering and wondering where is justice

Reply(2)
4
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wlsam.com

How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
knightcrier.org

Calling all Pennsylvanians – it’s time to register…and VOTE!

As American citizens we are given the privilege of many opportunities: school, government funded programs such as food stamps and unemployment, and many other civic benefits. Many of us know about places where freedom and voice don’t exist such as North Korea and Russia, but one of the main drives for authoritarianism – – lack of truly free elections and voter opportunities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Gop#Cox Media Group
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WPXI Pittsburgh

Haaland: 'Traumatic' history shown in Brown v. Board schools

SUMMERTON, S.C. — (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on Tuesday in visiting a rural South Carolina school that is now part of a National Park Service program to safeguard institutions connected to the Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring segregated schools unconstitutional.
SUMMERTON, SC
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Timothy DeFoor

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how a Right to Life Rally filled the streets in front of the Capitol. He will also talk about how a state senator is pushing for a bill to collect […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy