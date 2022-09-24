Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S., the Democratic contender for Pennsylvania governor is waging a notably drama-free campaign.

Josh Shapiro is betting that a relatively under the radar approach will resonate with voters exhausted by a deeply charged political environment.

But Shapiro faces a test of whether his comparatively low-key style will energize Democrats to rally against Republican Doug Mastriano, whom many in the party view as an existential threat.

The GOP candidate supports ending abortion rights and would be in position to appoint the secretary of state, who oversees elections in a state that’s often decisive in choosing presidents.

