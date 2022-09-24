Read full article on original website
Related
PICTURED: Mother, 28, and her eight-year-old son who were found dead in a car submerged in pond near RAF base
A mother and her eight-year-old son, who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond near an RAF base, were pictured for the first time today. Vivien Radocz, 28, and young Milan Radocz, both of Stamford, Lincolnshire, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus in the water to the rear of RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
Chilling update in disappearance of teacher Meghan Marohn, 42, who vanished after complaining of mystery stalker
THE search for a beloved teacher who disappeared after complaining about a mystery stalker came to a chilling end months later. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 27 after her family said they were unable to get in touch with her and for months, a desperate search was made to find her whereabouts.
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia
A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
International Business Times
'Don't Risk It': Mother Warns Travelers After 4-year-old Develops Severe Rash From Henna Tattoo
A family trip to Indonesia turned into a nightmare for a mother after her 4-year-old son experienced a horrible reaction to a henna tattoo in Bali. She is now warning other travelers to avoid the "risk" of getting henna tattoos. Jessie Kingscote, from Perth, Australia, was traveling through Bali with...
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Footage from June shows a male brutally attacking the female bear until they both fall over the edge of a cliff, and tumble down a steep decline.
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
Horrifying video shows the moment girl, 15, tries to rip a mum's handbag away as her two kids sit screaming in the pram
Horrifying footage shows the moment a teenager riding a scooter attacks a mother taking her two children for a stroll. The 37-year-old mum was walking with her two children down a Perth laneway in Smallman Place, Ashfield, at about 12.40pm on Monday when the 15-year-old girl approached from behind. CCTV...
ohmymag.co.uk
This brutally attacked cat was ‘left in excruciating pain’ after its owner poured boiling water on it
7-year-old Shadow wasn’t expected to survive after his cruel owner poured boiling water all over his body and left him with severe untreated burns and ‘in excruciating pain’ for days. But thanks to the RSPCA’s persistence, the animal was rescued and nursed back to life. ‘In...
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake
The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A pilot turned his plane around on the runway to pick up a father and his daughter who missed the flight after losing a passport
After the girl's passport was found, flight attendants spoke to the captain who returned to the gate to collect her and her father, ITV News reported.
International Business Times
79-year-old Father Plummets From A Cliff To His Death In Front Of Horrified Daughters
A 79-year-old father's holiday in Queensland, Australia, turned tragic after he plummeted down to his death in front of his daughters during a hike. One of the daughters tried to make her way down a cliff to help him but to no avail. The elderly man had traveled from Victoria...
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.・
Horrifically injured woman is awarded more than $1MILLION compo after wedging her handbag in train doors while trying to catch it as it departed
A woman has won a huge payout after falling between a moving train and the platform when her bag was caught in the door. Aluk Majok Chol was awarded more than $1 million in a David and Goliath courtroom battle against Sydney Trains after she was seriously injured in 2016.
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
10-Year-Old Son of Slain News Anchor in Critical Condition Post-Op
A gruesome attack on WWJ950’s radio anchor Jim Matthews and his family on Friday left the Chesterfield newsman dead and sent three of his loved ones to the hospital. Matthews’ eldest child, Hunter Matthews, 10, is in critical condition after he was beaten and bound in a closet by his father’s attacker—a 54-year-old family friend. Matthews successfully underwent brain and ear surgery and is currently sedated in a pediatric ICU, according to the child’s aunt, Ashley Quigley, who wrote in a GoFundMe that he is going “through the biggest challenge he has yet to face; recovering from a vicious, needless attack.” Other injured parties include Matthews’ 5-year-old daughter Rosie, whom Quigley said is “doing well,” and his girlfriend Nichole Guertin, 35, who suffered multiple stab wounds. Police say the attacker is also in an area hospital after they found him with self-inflicted wounds and in the midst of a heroin overdose in Matthews’ basement. “It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie,” Matthews’ brother, Joe Nicolai, said to ABC affiliate WXYZ Detroit.Read it at NBC News
Man Walking Dog Stabs Pet Puppies That Escaped, Killing One: Family
The two puppies were bought as support dogs and were only 10 months old. One was left dead while the other needs surgeries for its wounds.
Comments / 0