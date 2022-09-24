ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake

The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening

A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Son of Slain News Anchor in Critical Condition Post-Op

A gruesome attack on WWJ950’s radio anchor Jim Matthews and his family on Friday left the Chesterfield newsman dead and sent three of his loved ones to the hospital. Matthews’ eldest child, Hunter Matthews, 10, is in critical condition after he was beaten and bound in a closet by his father’s attacker—a 54-year-old family friend. Matthews successfully underwent brain and ear surgery and is currently sedated in a pediatric ICU, according to the child’s aunt, Ashley Quigley, who wrote in a GoFundMe that he is going “through the biggest challenge he has yet to face; recovering from a vicious, needless attack.” Other injured parties include Matthews’ 5-year-old daughter Rosie, whom Quigley said is “doing well,” and his girlfriend Nichole Guertin, 35, who suffered multiple stab wounds. Police say the attacker is also in an area hospital after they found him with self-inflicted wounds and in the midst of a heroin overdose in Matthews’ basement. “It’s not even something you’d see in a horror movie,” Matthews’ brother, Joe Nicolai, said to ABC affiliate WXYZ Detroit.Read it at NBC News
PUBLIC SAFETY

