ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422D2y_0i8f7GPb00
There's no parole in the federal prison system. Photo Credit: Larry Farr (Unsplash)

UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison.

William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed down by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

The judge also sentenced him to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine.

Authorities targeted Bouza in early 2019 after intercepting 33 pounds of heroin stashed in a secret compartment of a Mercedes shipped on a car carrier to a location in Union County from California, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Bouza was waiting for the drugs in Union but bolted after sensing something fishy, an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

The following month, an Elizabeth resident reported getting a home delivery of two pounds of heroin, the indictment says. Bouza later showed up looking for the drugs, which had been seized by authorities, it says.

Agents monitored his movements as Bouza stored and processed drugs at various spots in Essex County to sell on the street.

They thought they had him as he left an Irvington location carrying a large, heavy bag in late October of 2019. But Bouza hit the gas when they tried to pull him over, tossed the drugs and eventually fled on foot.

A warranted search of a stash house turned up 1,000 bricks of heroin, each holding 50 individual doses – some of it mixed with fentanyl, Selinger said.

The search of another residence turned up more than $400,000 in cash, the U.S. attorney added.

Bouza was finally captured at a friend’s home in Newark.

An indictment returned by a grand jury in Newark in April 2021 charged him with conspiring to sell heroin and fentanyl, possession of the drugs and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Bouza took a deal from the government rather than face trial, pleading guilty via videoconference before Wigenton this past April 27 to conspiring to distribute heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell it.

Sellinger credited agents with the Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations and the New Jersey State Police Opioid Enforcement Task Force with the investigation leading to the indictment and plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

“By targeting heroin and fentanyl supply sources, HSI is preventing these dangerous drugs from reaching the street,” said HSI Newark Acting Special Agent in Charge Richard W. Reinhold. “We will continue to work closely with our partners to dismantle these drug trafficking networks."

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

Comments / 11

Black Hebrew Israelite tribe of Judah
3d ago

They need to tell China to stop sending there drugs over because that’s where it’s coming from. To all you drug dealers you get caught do the time without snitching. You did the crime then you should be able to do the time

Reply
4
Yvonne Halley
3d ago

Need to investigate Florio management and the people around him in Passaic county. Once affiliated with drugs always affiliated

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. man caught trafficking guns from Georgia sentenced to 11 years in prison

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison after being caught trying to transport six guns from Georgia to sell. State Police pulled over Barrett R. Griffin III, 33, of North Brunswick, on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel in February and found five handguns, one assault rifle and four large capacity ammunition magazines in the vehicle’s trunk, the state Office of the Attorney General said Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Irvington, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
State
California State
County
Somerset County, NJ
Watchung, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Watchung, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
PIX11

TSA, Port Authority police team up to bust Newark ring thief

NEWARK, New Jersey (PIX11) — A thief swiped a traveler’s wedding ring at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint, but was foiled by the TSA and Port Authority police before he could fly off, officials said Tuesday. While the victim was passing through a security checkpoint on Sunday, they realized that the band they’d […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Traffic Stop: $51,000 Seized By Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives

A Queens motorist had $51,154 in suspicious cash in his vehicle when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Peng Cheng, 33, who lives just off the Grand Central Parkway in Flushing, was stopped by members of his Narcotic Task Force in an undisclosed Ridgefield location.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Cali#Shipping#New Jersey State Police#Trafficker#No Parole#Nj#Mercedes#District Court
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major drug raids in Port Jervis Tri-States area

PORT JERVIS – Police in the three-state area where Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey meet conducted drug raids throughout the area on Monday morning. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden confirmed the law enforcement activity that...
PORT JERVIS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Woman Admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program Loan Fraud Scheme

A woman from New Jersey has admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). 51-year-old Nivah Garcis of North Plainfield, Somerset County, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say

ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Breaking, Entering Logmeadow Home

Two men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Western Massachusets home with masks on. The Hampden County incident took place around 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in Longmeadow on Converse Street. According to the Longmeadow police, officers responded to the home for a report of two suspects breaking...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
369K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy