ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Doing 5 minutes of daily 'breath training' may reduce high blood pressure as effectively as medication, researchers say

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJkgY_0i8f7Bzy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrZnG_0i8f7Bzy00
A special type of breathing exercise can help reduce blood pressure and prevent hypertension, new research suggests.

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

  • A type of breath training can reduce blood pressure in just five minutes a day, new research suggests.
  • A device that trains respiratory muscles was found to be as effective as medication and weight loss.
  • Breath training can have quick results, but doesn't replace other healthy habits, researcher says.

Just 30 deep breaths a day with a special device could treat or prevent high blood pressure as effectively as medication and weight loss, new research suggests.

A five minute breathing workout helps reduce blood pressure and improve heart health, potentially benefiting people of all ages and lifestyles, according to a study published September 15 in the Journal of Applied Physiology .

Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Arizona conducted tests with a total of 128 healthy adults, aged 18 to 82, who performed breathing exercises for six weeks.

Participants used a hand-held device, similar to an inhaler, for about five to 10 minutes per day, taking 30 deep breaths as the machine provided resistance, so respiratory muscles had to work harder to inhale.

Within two weeks, researchers started to notice improvements in participants' blood pressure, with only mild, temporary muscle soreness or lightheadedness as side effects. By the end of the trial, they saw an average reduction of 9 mmHg in systolic blood pressure.

The results are as effective as medication, possibly more effective than lifestyle changes like reducing sodium or losing weight, and could continue to improve over time, according to Daniel Craighead, lead author of the study and assistant research professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"People can expect fairly rapid results," he told Insider. "We would expect that if you went longer, blood pressure would go down even more."

The researchers were also surprised to find that the training seemed to benefit not just people who needed to reduce their blood pressure, but also young, healthy participants.

"What's really exciting about this is that it's helpful for a wide range of adults. People with blood pressure at an unhealthy level could stand to benefit from adding this to their routine now," Craighead said. "But someone could start in their thirties and stick to it for years to help delay or prevent hypertension."

Resisted breathing could be a short cut to health benefits, but doesn't replace exercise

Medical interest in breath exercise isn't new. Slow, deep breathing is associated with benefits like stress relief, better sleep, healthier blood pressure, and improved mental health.

But resistance training for your breath could allow you to get more benefits in much less time, similar to how lifting heavy weights can boost strength gains , Craighead said.

And unlike other treatments for high blood pressure like medication or traditional exercise, the benefits of breath training could linger even after participants stop treatment, he added.

The research found when participants tried the training for six weeks, stopped for six weeks, and then re-tested, their blood pressure remained almost as low as right after the training period. Craighead said the research team is now exploring whether a shorter "maintenance dose" of training could help extend the benefits even more, with minimal time and effort.

They're also working on ways to help more people benefit from the technique. The lab trials used a $500 device, but Craighead said a cheaper, simpler version is commercially available now, and researchers are working on an app to train people to use it effectively.

Still, it's not a replacement for other healthy habits. Regular exercise and good nutrition are important for maintaining muscle mass and keeping cholesterol low to prevent chronic illness long-term, according to Craighead.

"It's not a magic bullet for overall cardiovascular health, so people shouldn't stop doing other forms of exercise," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Pressure#Heart Health#Breathing Exercises#Deep Breathing#Diseases#General Health#The University Of Arizona
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
WEIGHT LOSS
Insider

Insider

605K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy