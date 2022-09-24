ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 29th annual Goleta Lemon Festival returns

By Jillian Butler
 3 days ago
The 29 th annual Goleta Lemon Festival kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the biggest annual celebration in the Goleta area.

The two-day festival features a variety of family-friendly events, including concerts and a kid’s zone, the 15 th annual Goleta Fall Classic car show, and over 80 vendor booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemon-themed souvenirs, and lemony foods and drinks.

The Goleta Lemon Festival also welcomes back Safety Street, the largest interactive display of police, fire, and emergency services on the south coast.

The event is free to the public and is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24 , from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

