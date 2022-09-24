Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Girls Golf Takes Second in Alliance
ALLIANCE – The Alliance Invitational and Western Conference Girls Golf tournaments were played at Sky View Golf Course in Alliance on Monday. Scottsbluff, once again, ran away with the team title in both tournaments with a 313 team total. Sidney earned their best finish so far on the season, placing runner-up with a team total of 415. Chadron and Gering finished third and fourth respectively with Alliance and Mitchell not posting a team score for lack of players.
