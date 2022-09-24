PELION, SC (WACH) — A teen and four children were all rushed to the hospital after the utility vehicle they were in flipped in Lexington County. Troopers say a 19-year-old was driving a John Deere utility vehicle along Windy Wood Road. Four other children were with them. When the teen tried to turn onto Scrub Oak Road the vehicle overturned. All five were sent to the hospital.

PELION, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO