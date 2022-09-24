Read full article on original website
Lexington Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street. The young girl, Caroline Vincent was seen running away from a vehicle she was riding in. Officials say she has pink hair and was...
Additional arrests follow largest dogfighting ring bust in the state, 305 dogs rescued
COLUMBIA, SC — It is thought to be the largest dogfighting ring ever in South Carolina. Over the weekend, federal agents and SLED arresting 21 people they say are involved in the abuse of hundreds of dogs. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are both...
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
Suspect arrested in connection with Sumter shooting, missing teen in custody
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man suspected in at least three shots fired incidents and a missing teen, both from Sumter, are in custody following reported suspicious activity in Myrtle Beach, according to the Sumter Police Department. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, of Robney Drive, is charged with harboring a...
Citizens asked to avoid area where officer-involved shooting happened in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid an area of Sumter County due to an officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident was near Cains Mill Road. Citizens are asked to avoid the area of Cains Mill near Kolb Road. Authorities...
Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance. Officials say around 8:00 a.m., on Sunday, September 25, Sumter County deputies were sent to a home on Cains Mill Road for a domestic disturbance. As the first deputy arrived,...
"A huge issue": Police, residents fed up with reckless UTV drivers
PELION, SC (WACH) — A teen and four children were all rushed to the hospital after the utility vehicle they were in flipped in Lexington County. Troopers say a 19-year-old was driving a John Deere utility vehicle along Windy Wood Road. Four other children were with them. When the teen tried to turn onto Scrub Oak Road the vehicle overturned. All five were sent to the hospital.
One dead, one wounded in Lexington County highway shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was killed while riding in a car with his brother on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, according to Lexington County officials. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. Peak's...
Car catches fire, upgrades to full structure fire in Richland County, 5 people displaced
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Fire officials have reported five people are without a home after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a call initially came in as a car fire but then was upgraded to a full structure fire after the flames spread to the home.
Columbia traffic stop finds thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills, Texas couple arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police have arrested a Texas couple after finding roughly 20,000 fake fentanyl pills during a traffic stop, the department announced Tuesday. Officials say the two 52-year-olds, Loria Leal and Eufracio Rodriguez, Jr. were both transferred to federal custody after the stop and charged with...
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
One injured, one dead after car crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 601. Officials say a Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Hwy 601 and crossed the center of...
Crash on I-77 near Blythewood turns fatal, officials said
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials have released details on a fatal crash on I-77 Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials say the incident took place on I -77 Northbound around the 24 mile marker, which is 5 miles south of Blythewood. The incident occurred...
Prisma Health to offer free flu shot clinics in October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In October, Prisma Health will launch its annual Midlands and Upstate community flu vaccination campaign as part of its system-wide effort to offer protection from the highly contagious virus. Midlands’ flu shot clinic locations:. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Lower Richland High School...
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
skyWACH Weather visit to H. E. Corley Elementary
IRMO, SC (WACH) — The 4th graders at H .E. Corley Elementary had an extra interesting visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Tuesday with Hurricane Ian strengthening as they were talking. The students got to help Josh make a cloud and explore weather instruments that help make a forecast.
Richland School District Two in need of community help to feed students in need
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Richland School District Two has been providing food for students in need for years and as pandemic resources become unavailable Richland Two is now calling for the community to help feed the growing number of students in need of meals throughout the week. Richland School...
Joe Cunningham accepts South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor's Race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Joe Cunningham announced Tuesday that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association. At a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina's education system. “It’s past time for South Carolina to have an education governor,” Cunningham...
$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A grocery shopper in Columbia won $300,000 on Saturday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Publix Super Market at 4611 Hardscrabble Rd. in Columbia. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, September 24, for a prize of...
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in the Midlands, Jackpot rolls to $285 million
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Powerball players in the Midlands should check their tickets!. Someone matched all but one number to win $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia. Monday’s jackpot is an estimated $285 million. The...
