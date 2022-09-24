ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Lexington Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street. The young girl, Caroline Vincent was seen running away from a vehicle she was riding in. Officials say she has pink hair and was...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, SC
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
wach.com

"A huge issue": Police, residents fed up with reckless UTV drivers

PELION, SC (WACH) — A teen and four children were all rushed to the hospital after the utility vehicle they were in flipped in Lexington County. Troopers say a 19-year-old was driving a John Deere utility vehicle along Windy Wood Road. Four other children were with them. When the teen tried to turn onto Scrub Oak Road the vehicle overturned. All five were sent to the hospital.
PELION, SC
wach.com

One dead, one wounded in Lexington County highway shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man was killed while riding in a car with his brother on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, according to Lexington County officials. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds on the scene. Peak's...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fbi#City Police#Sumter County Sheriff#Dnr#Fire Department
wach.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One injured, one dead after car crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — A person is dead after a car crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 601. Officials say a Ford Fiesta was traveling north on Hwy 601 and crossed the center of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Crash on I-77 near Blythewood turns fatal, officials said

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials have released details on a fatal crash on I-77 Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. Officials say the incident took place on I -77 Northbound around the 24 mile marker, which is 5 miles south of Blythewood. The incident occurred...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

Prisma Health to offer free flu shot clinics in October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In October, Prisma Health will launch its annual Midlands and Upstate community flu vaccination campaign as part of its system-wide effort to offer protection from the highly contagious virus. Midlands’ flu shot clinic locations:. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Lower Richland High School...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

skyWACH Weather visit to H. E. Corley Elementary

IRMO, SC (WACH) — The 4th graders at H .E. Corley Elementary had an extra interesting visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Tuesday with Hurricane Ian strengthening as they were talking. The students got to help Josh make a cloud and explore weather instruments that help make a forecast.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

$300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A grocery shopper in Columbia won $300,000 on Saturday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Publix Super Market at 4611 Hardscrabble Rd. in Columbia. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday, September 24, for a prize of...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy