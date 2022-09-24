Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident
Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Culpeper County. According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Sperryville Pike when it failed to maneuver a curve just north of Durantes Curve. The motorcycle ran off...
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
Two in custody following barricade situation in Virginia
Two people are in custody following a reported barricade incident in the town of Luray in Page County.
WHSV
Missing Person: Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
VSP cancels alert for missing senior, man found safely
According to police, 74-year-old Wei-Chi Thomas Yang was last seen around noon on Sept. 26 on Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a green sweatshirt, white sneakers and glasses.
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
wsvaonline.com
Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff
LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o’clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
wsvaonline.com
Vandals Target Local Fire Department
WEYERS CAVE, Va – Authorities in Augusta County are investigating a vandalism incident at a local fire department. According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, a pair of teens broke into the station and left a costly mess. The teens destroyed their lawn party kitchen causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
cbs19news
Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal shooting at Rio Hill Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person has died after being shot on Friday night. The Albemarle County Police Department reports officers responded to the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments around 9:25 p.m. Friday. They found a person with a gunshot wound there, and that person was taken...
fox5dc.com
Aspiring model paralyzed in deadly car crash on birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. - Diamond "Donna" Jonise still hopes to be a model one day even after a deadly car accident left the 23-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, according to relatives. Jonise, who’s the granddaughter of Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, and seven of her colleagues were traveling...
WTOP
Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes
Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
Virginia State Police investigate deadly five-vehicle crash in Page County
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Manassas
It wad determined that the driver of a 2020 Ford Escape was heading south on Sudley Road when he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street. After the initial impact, the pedestrian was hit by a 2010 Toyota Prius that was heading south on Sudley Road.
Virginia school bus driver charged with reckless driving, students injured in crash
The driver of a bus that crashed into a truck on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Wednesday night has been charged with reckless driving. Two teenage girls and the driver of the second vehicle involved were all injured in the crash.
