Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
BBC
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
BBC
Jonny Evans hungry for more with Northern Ireland as 100th cap approaches
Jonny Evans says he intends to continue playing international football for "as long as I can" as he approaches his 100th Northern Ireland cap. The centre-back is set to become the country's fourth male centurion against Greece on Tuesday. The milestone will come 16 years after his debut in the...
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC
'We've set a standard' - Lampard outlines expectations at Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park. Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard...
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Crown court roll-out of pre-recorded evidence in England and Wales complete
The use of pre-recorded evidence from victims and witnesses of crimes such as rape has been rolled out across all crown courts in England and Wales. The technology will be available from Monday at a final 20 courts including those in London, the South East and East of England, the Ministry of Justice said.
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season
Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 2-0 Manchester City WFC, WSL: Post-match reaction
Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in desperate need of a win at Kingsmeadow today. The two main contenders for the Women’s Super League title came out of their respective debuts with disappointing results, losing to Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively and letting Arsenal and Manchester United set the (early) pace to the title race.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC
The family inspired by Ellie Simmonds on Strictly
When the Davidson family sat down to watch Strictly last weekend, it was a watershed moment. For the first time, Hailey and her daughter Skye saw someone like themselves on a prime time show. They both have the same dwarfism as Strictly celebrity Ellie Simmonds. And for Hailey, it was...
BBC
Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: NI avoid Nations League relegation as dismal campaign ends
Northern Ireland managed to retain their Nations League third-tier status despite a dismal 3-1 defeat by Greece. With Cyprus losing in Kosovo it meant Northern Ireland avoided having to face a Group C relegation play-off. A goalkeeping error from Bailey Peacock-Farrell gifted Dimitris Pelkas an early opener but Shayne Lavery...
BBC
Scottish Premiership clubs approve proposed five-year £150m broadcast deal
Scottish Premiership clubs have approved a proposed new five-year £150m broadcasting deal with Sky Sports. Rangers made clear their opposition to the proposed contract while Livingston were understood to have reservations. But a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to resolve issues has been cancelled after the SPFL notified clubs on...
Comments / 0