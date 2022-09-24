Read full article on original website
Sondra Scott
3d ago
Wanted in Syracuse but gets into a domestic dispute in Las Vegas 🤣🤣 He's not very smart....N Justice prevails!!! #DUMMYMODE 💥💯
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago
Evidently what happens in Vegas don't always stay in Vegas. Good riddance.
Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
Woman, man walking in Syracuse’s Lincoln Park robbed at gunpoint; suspects leave in victim’s car
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were taking a walk through Lincoln Park just after sunset Monday when three men approached. Two of the men had handguns, Syracuse police said. The suspects demanded the 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman give them what they were carrying at the time,...
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Syracuse man charged for double murder
(WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick confirms. 46-year-old, Jamal Weston will be in City Court Tuesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
Rochester trio face robbery charges after stealing $1K from Victor store
All three were released on their own recognizance by an Ontario County judge.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation
On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
Oswego deputies in standoff with man who barricaded himself in home, deputies say
Hannibal, N.Y. — A man barricaded himself inside a mobile home in the town of Hannibal on Monday, deputies said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call that resulted from the man violating an order of protection, deputies said. They arrived at Country Lane Mobile Home Park, off Rathbun Lane, where the man barricaded himself and one other person in the home, they said.
Syracuse man detained after bringing loaded gun into Frederick Douglass Airport
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
Police shooting of woman with knife: ‘If the officers aren’t to blame, then their training is’ (Your Letters)
The Syracuse police video showing the lead up to the killing of Allison Lakie is quite an eye-opener (“AG: Syracuse officers who fatally shot woman with knife on Tipperary Hill will not be charged,” Sept. 23, 2022). If the police were found to have done nothing wrong, then there is something horribly wrong with standard police training.
Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting
Solvay, N.Y. — Deputies released the identity of a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot and killed in Solvay on Saturday. Richard L. Anderson, 34, of Syracuse, was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Charles Avenue at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
ESM reopens with added security after racist shooting threat; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 51. Showers continue: See the 5-day forecast. SYRAQs: Shannon Harty, the commissioner of Onondaga County’s 400-mile wastewater treatment system, thinks we should all talk about sewage treatment and how central it is to a clean world. She talked recently with syracuse.com about how she came to love the job, why she’d have no problem jumping in Onondaga Lake, and what her favorite poop joke is. (Dennis Nett photo)
WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are body-worn camera footage of the events […]
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81
(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
localsyr.com
ARRESTED: Fugitive of the Week, Gregory Johnson
UPDATE (9/26/22 8:50 p.m.) — Thanks to a tip from someone who saw our article, Gregory Johnson was arrested on Monday, September 26, Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9. Officers say they found Johnson in the area of the 100 block of Wood Ave, and after a foot chase, he is in custody.
15-year-old boy arrested after breaking into smoke shop for vapes in Clay, deputies say
Clay, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after breaking into a Clay smoke shop and attempting to steal vape products early Monday morning, deputies said. The owner of J & J Smoke at 7879 Oswego Road, called 911 at 2:41 a.m. after seeing the burglary on the shop’s camera system, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Man faces several charges, issued 30+ tickets for taking Syracuse cops on 2 car chases
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged and issued more than 30 tickets after he took police on two chases in two hours on Thursday, police said. John Parker, 37, ran a red light in a Nissan Altima at about 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Townsend Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
