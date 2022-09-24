ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Sondra Scott
3d ago

Wanted in Syracuse but gets into a domestic dispute in Las Vegas 🤣🤣 He's not very smart....N Justice prevails!!! #DUMMYMODE 💥💯

Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

Evidently what happens in Vegas don't always stay in Vegas. Good riddance.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse shooting victim arrives at Upstate Community Hospital, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they are investigating a shooting Monday night after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus on Onondaga Hill at 6:37 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man shot in the ear, he said. The victim is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse man charged for double murder

(WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick confirms. 46-year-old, Jamal Weston will be in City Court Tuesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca Police arrest man in alleged burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities arresting an Ithaca man after an alleged burglary. Ithaca Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Denmark stole multiple items yesterday near North Cayuga Street. Officers say he falsely identified himself as a NYSEG worker to gain access to buildings. Denmark is charged with burglary. Police say...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Camillus mom briefly worked as teacher aide before being charged with abusing son, diocese says

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her 11-year-old son worked for two days at a school before she was charged, a diocese spokeswoman confirmed. Susan Orendorf, 44, worked as a teacher’s aide at the Holy Family School in Fairmount on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, said Danielle Cummings, a Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse spokesperson. The school has students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade.
CAMILLUS, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation

On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego deputies in standoff with man who barricaded himself in home, deputies say

Hannibal, N.Y. — A man barricaded himself inside a mobile home in the town of Hannibal on Monday, deputies said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call that resulted from the man violating an order of protection, deputies said. They arrived at Country Lane Mobile Home Park, off Rathbun Lane, where the man barricaded himself and one other person in the home, they said.
HANNIBAL, NY
Syracuse.com

Police shooting of woman with knife: ‘If the officers aren’t to blame, then their training is’ (Your Letters)

The Syracuse police video showing the lead up to the killing of Allison Lakie is quite an eye-opener (“AG: Syracuse officers who fatally shot woman with knife on Tipperary Hill will not be charged,” Sept. 23, 2022). If the police were found to have done nothing wrong, then there is something horribly wrong with standard police training.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting

Solvay, N.Y. — Deputies released the identity of a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot and killed in Solvay on Saturday. Richard L. Anderson, 34, of Syracuse, was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Charles Avenue at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
SOLVAY, NY
Syracuse.com

ESM reopens with added security after racist shooting threat; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 51. Showers continue: See the 5-day forecast. SYRAQs: Shannon Harty, the commissioner of Onondaga County’s 400-mile wastewater treatment system, thinks we should all talk about sewage treatment and how central it is to a clean world. She talked recently with syracuse.com about how she came to love the job, why she’d have no problem jumping in Onondaga Lake, and what her favorite poop joke is. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are body-worn camera footage of the events […]
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81

(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
BREWERTON, NY
localsyr.com

ARRESTED: Fugitive of the Week, Gregory Johnson

UPDATE (9/26/22 8:50 p.m.) — Thanks to a tip from someone who saw our article, Gregory Johnson was arrested on Monday, September 26, Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9. Officers say they found Johnson in the area of the 100 block of Wood Ave, and after a foot chase, he is in custody.
SYRACUSE, NY
