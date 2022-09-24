A 19-year-old car passenger has died in a crash in Aberdeen. He was travelling with two other men in an Audi RS3 which crashed on the B9077 road at 00:40 on Sunday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

