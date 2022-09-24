Read full article on original website
Car passenger killed and two hurt in Aberdeen crash
A 19-year-old car passenger has died in a crash in Aberdeen. He was travelling with two other men in an Audi RS3 which crashed on the B9077 road at 00:40 on Sunday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
Woman died after being knocked over by a dog
A woman died after being knocked over by a dog, an inquest has heard. Lynne Elaine Moffatt, 72, from Mold, Flintshire, was out walking her own dog when she was knocked over by another dog. She struck her head, and while she remained conscious, she could not remember the...
Cyclist dies on country road
A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
Addenbrooke's crash: Fuel tanker driver admits causing cyclist's death
A fuel tanker driver has admitted killing a cyclist in a crash just outside the hospital where she worked. Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, whose family called her a "truly special individual", died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October. At Peterborough Magistrates' Court, Richard Hardcastle, 28, of Westall Close, Hertford,...
Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
Man dies following incident with bull on a Llandeilo farm
A farmer has died following an incident involving a bull, BBC Wales understands. It is believed the man, named locally as 58-year-old Maldwyn Harries, was attacked by a bull during a TB test on Friday morning. Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers were called to a farm in Penybanc area near Llandeilo,...
Community order for Inverness teen driver who caused fatal crash
A teenage driver who caused the death of his best friend has been sentenced to carry out a community payback order and banned from driving for five years. Connor Lawless was speeding on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused a three-vehicle crash in December 2019.
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
Scunthorpe car meet crash victim tells of ordeal
A young woman has told how she suffered a bleed on the brain after a car ploughed into spectators at a Scunthorpe car meet. Georgia Wood, 22, was one of 11 people injured - five of them seriously - in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night. It...
