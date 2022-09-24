Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Orlando International Airport cancels all Wednesday flights as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it heads toward Florida
(CNN) — Southern Florida is starting to feel its first storm impacts as Hurricane Ian marches closer to the coast, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes across parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County and parts of the Keys Tuesday afternoon. Ian is growing stronger and will approach Florida...
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian has knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
South Florida universities, colleges to suspend classes due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Due to weather conditions from Hurricane Ian, a number of South Florida universities and colleges have suspended in-person classes beginning Tuesday afternoon. The University of Miami announced that all classes on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses will move to an online format starting at 2 p.m., through Wednesday.
Comments / 0