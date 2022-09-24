ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Comments / 35

Maria Maria
3d ago

I was just at a concert in Maytown, Washington. There was no law enforcement, Banditos and Amigos motorcycle gangs were security.....nobody and I mean NOBODY got out of line, it was quite enjoyable actually!! RIP.🙏

Reply
7
Ambrosio Angeles
3d ago

Rest in peace old fella, and my Condolences to your family and friends, You suffered a great deal before leaving this earth and have fun on your next Adventure, God bless you.

Reply
8
Daniel Fisher
2d ago

I don't know why the police think there's going to be any trouble at the funeral. for the most part bikers respect funerals and don't want any trouble. just let them pay their respects make sure no other colors arrive and everything will go down peacefully.

Reply
5
Related
Outsider.com

7,000 People Attend Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger’s Funeral

On Sept. 24, an estimated 7,000 people flocked to Stockton 99 Speedway in San Joaquin County, California for Ralph “Sonny” Barger’s funeral. Barger died aged 83 on June 29 after a battle with cancer. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office warned residents that the event could become dangerous. But, friends, family, and fellow bikers were only there to mourn and celebrate Barger’s life.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set to happen Saturday in Stockton

STOCKTON – Thousands of mourners are expected to be in attendance for the funeral of Sonny Barger, one of the figureheads of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, this weekend in Stockton. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. He was a founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels. Barger was also present at the club's most infamous moment – the 1969 free concert at the Altamont Speedway during which bikers hired as security staff fatally stabbed a concertgoer who pulled a gun on one of their members.Born in Modesto, Barger...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Thousands of Hells Angels members heading to Stockton for founders funeral

STOCKTON — The founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Oakland died this past summer, and tomorrow the group will put him to rest.A Ralph "Sonny" Barger funeral will be held at the Stockton 99 Speedway, where thousands of club members are expected to attend."There's only one Sonny Barger, there's only one George Washington," said 99 Speedway CEO Tony Noceti.Barger died this past summer from cancer; now, his funeral is set for Saturday in San Joaquin County.Noceti was contacted by the Hells Angels asking for a place to remember their founder and agreed to host the event; now,...
STOCKTON, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Already Imprisoned for 1983 Rape and Murder Linked to Another Rape and Murder from Same Year: Prosecutors

A California man already imprisoned for the 1983 rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl has been charged with the rape and murder of another woman around that time. The new case against Christopher Melvin Holland, 67, is the second that prosecutors in Santa Clara County have brought against him for the death of 21-year-old Tara Marowski, with the county’s top prosecutor saying that the new charges carry “a message that you will hear often from me and this Office as we scour old cases for new evidence: we do not forget violent crimes and we do not forget victims.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Fox News

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Barger
Person
Tracy Wright
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Video: Dog charges at Elk Grove officer while being impounded

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal court temporarily delayed an Elk Grove dog’s euthanasia, which was ordered after it bit a police officer and a resident, the city said. The city of Elk Grove Animal Services said the incident began on May 16 when officers responded to a neighborhood for a report of a […]
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hells Angels#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Angels#The Rolling Stones
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy