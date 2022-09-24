Read full article on original website
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Wants Cash For a Netflix Show Based On Her Life
A top Mexican narco queen who’s fast becoming a celebrity is suing Netflix and Spanish TV outlet Telemundo for allegedly using her image to promote a series based on her life without her approval. Sandra Ávila Beltrán, who was known as “The Queen Of The Pacific,” is looking to...
Mexico's President Mocks U.S. Travel Warning With Video of NYC Robbery
"The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico," the State Department said in its advisory.
7 Best Places To Retire in Mexico
The ability to afford retirement in the U.S is far from a guarantee; in fact, many Americans struggle to make ends meet during their golden years. According to the recent Anytime Estimate Retirement...
In Mexico, a 1,000-year-old site is declared an ancient monument, the first in a decade
MEXICO CITY — An ancient Mexican site more than 1,000 years old has been declared the country’s first archaeological zone in a decade, antiquities institute INAH announced on Tuesday, despite several years of steep budget cuts for archeological research. Cañada de la Virgen, the modern name of an...
Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels
"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
El Paso hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day while small fraction sent to liberal cities strains resources
Border Patrol agents along just one sector of the southern border are encountering approximately 1,500 illegal migrants each day amid ongoing controversies over the transport of a fraction of those numbers to liberal areas in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that "in recent days" agents...
As numbers rise, the hardships of migration through Mexico multiply
Tapachula, a town on the Mexico-Guatemala border known for its stifling heat, has earned the nickname of a “migrant prison”. Thousands of people hoping to reach the United States have found themselves detained or stuck here, waiting months to obtain a humanitarian visa and struggling to survive in the city long enough to acquire one.
Mexican authorities arrest leader of ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect on organized crime, human trafficking charges
Mexican authorities arrested the leader of an extremist ultra-orthodox Jewish sect during a raid on the group’s compound over the weekend. A state law enforcement official identified the man as Menachem Endel Alter of Jerusalem, leader of the Lev Tahor, who is accused of organized crime and human trafficking.
Former Pres. Obama speaks at conference held in San Diego
Former President of the United States Barack Obama took the stage Sunday at the L'Attitude conference held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego. The four-day event wrapped up Sunday with various speakers, including Obama.
