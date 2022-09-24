ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Retire in Mexico

The ability to afford retirement in the U.S is far from a guarantee; in fact, many Americans struggle to make ends meet during their golden years. According to the recent Anytime Estimate Retirement...
Border Report

Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels

"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
