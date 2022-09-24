Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’
Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”
“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside
Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights. The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: “Anybody Looking To Get In The Way Of My Dreams, That’s Personal To Me”
There’s a competitive spirit that encompasses Anthony Dirrell. Still, that hasn't stopped the former two-time super middleweight belt holder from building relationships with his adversaries. Yet, in the case of Caleb Plant, Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) has taken notice of his behavior both in and outside of the ring.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, more
Israel Adesanya headlines one of the most anticipated cards of the year. The UFC middleweight champion is set to take on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at the fabled Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Adesanya and Pereira have history together dating back to their days as professional kickboxers, with Pereira going 2-0 over Adesanya in their series, capped off by a highlight-reel knockout in the 2017 rematch.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
PWMania
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Comments / 3