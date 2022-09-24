“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO