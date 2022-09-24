ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Boxing Insider

Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”

“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return

After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired

WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
MMA Fighting

UFC 281 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, more

Israel Adesanya headlines one of the most anticipated cards of the year. The UFC middleweight champion is set to take on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at the fabled Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Adesanya and Pereira have history together dating back to their days as professional kickboxers, with Pereira going 2-0 over Adesanya in their series, capped off by a highlight-reel knockout in the 2017 rematch.
PWMania

Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard

After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
