Housing

kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway

North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
HOT SPRINGS, NC
Person
Todd Mason
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
CANDLER, NC
#The Center Of Hope
publicradioeast.org

A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community

It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Housing
People

North Carolina Woman Prints Resume On Cake for Nike Job Application

"It is about making things happen and taking a chance outside of the box," says Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, who is looking for a job in product marketing, brand managing or growth marketing A woman has gone viral after going above and beyond in a sweet and creative way for a possible job opportunity. Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, 27, of North Carolina recently sent her resume to Nike — on a cake. Blackburn, who states on her professional page that she is currently seeking a job in product marketing, brand managing...
JOBS
WFAE

Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

