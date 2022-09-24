Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina school named #1 best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity
Nine days after Hurricane Fiona, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico still lack electricity. Mayors are calling on retired electrical workers, despite threats legal from the private electric utility.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
publicradioeast.org
A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community
It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In North Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
The Puerto Rican diaspora leverages lessons from Hurricane Maria to help after Fiona
As Hurricane Fiona makes its way north, we're learning more about how vulnerable Puerto Rico's power system remains five years after Hurricane Maria. And as the process of recovery begins on the island, communities across the U.S. are rallying to provide support for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican New Yorkers say...
North Carolina elementary school teacher touched student inappropriately, sheriff’s office says
A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents that led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After 42 years providing abortion access, rural Louisiana clinic closes its doors
After 42 years, Hope Medical Group for Women will close because Louisiana has banned almost all abortions. The clinic director and some staff may move to a state where abortion is legal. Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing...
North Carolina Woman Prints Resume On Cake for Nike Job Application
"It is about making things happen and taking a chance outside of the box," says Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, who is looking for a job in product marketing, brand managing or growth marketing A woman has gone viral after going above and beyond in a sweet and creative way for a possible job opportunity. Karly Pavlinac Blackburn, 27, of North Carolina recently sent her resume to Nike — on a cake. Blackburn, who states on her professional page that she is currently seeking a job in product marketing, brand managing...
JOBS・
Ian is intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where...
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime and arson violations after he burned a cross in his front yard in order to threaten and intimidate a Black family, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Axel C. Cox, 23, is charged with one count of criminal interference...
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
96-year-old weather observer retires after measuring rainfall for more than 5 decades
For more than 50 years, Dorothy Stebbins has been a Volunteer Weather Watcher, measuring rainfall in Ohio for the flood control district. Now the 96-year-old is turning her duties over to her son.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0