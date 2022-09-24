‘What have I got to gain?’: Robinson defends efforts to preserve former home of Mississippi Madam

Read full article on original website
Anita Million
3d ago
Start a “GoFundMe” for Ms. Nellies! Please don’t let this iconic piece of history be torn down! Come on Natchez pull together and help Mr. Robinson to restore Ms. Nellies!
3
Big Daddy
3d ago
Yeah he's wants to preserve the property at someone else's expense besides his own. Then wants to open it like a B& Breakfast or tourist place. What a great idea I've never gotten anything for free .Ask Brett Farve he can show you how it's done with TAX PAYERS DOLLARS. 😏
3
Natchez Democrat
New sign appears at former Natchez madam’s dilapidated house: ‘I’ll see you in court’
A new sign appeared Tuesday in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. The new sign reads “Natchez, where the old South still lives; I will see you in court! Andy Sartin.” Sartin chairs Natchez’s Preservation Commission.
Natchez Democrat
Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.
NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
Natchez Democrat
‘We have earned it’: Natchez-Adams School District report card jumps from D to B grade
NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams School District’s report card from the Mississippi Department of Education shows improvement by two letter grades—from D to B—from the last time grades were issued pre-pandemic, according to preliminary results released by the Mississippi Department of Education on Tuesday. The grade will become...
Natchez Democrat
‘Natchez Mississippi On My Brain’ release party is Sunday, song featured in Under the Hill saloon documentary
NATCHEZ — This Sunday, local singer and songwriter Maggie Brown is releasing her single “Natchez Mississippi On My Brain.”. Brown said the public is invited to a single release party Sunday, from 1 to 3 pm at the Under the Hill Saloon in Natchez. The venue is the topic of an Amazon documentary that features the song, “The Saloon.”
Natchez Democrat
New charter school targets August 2023 opening
NATCHEZ — A 1985 South Natchez-Adams High School graduate learned Monday afternoon that her pitch for a charter school in Natchez was the only one approved in Mississippi this year. The Mississippi Charter School Authorizing Board approved the Instant Impact Educational Services application to begin a kindergarten through eighth-grade...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez charter school proposal only one to receive state approval this year
The Instant Impact Global Prep charter school proposal for Natchez is the only new charter school approved this year by the state governing board. The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board members voted unanimously on Monday to approve the request for a new charter school in Adams County. Four other requests were denied during the meeting.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Early College is one of 46 Mississippi high schools recognized with national award
JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Education today announced that Natchez Early College Academy was one of 46 Mississippi high schools to receive the 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Women of Waste Pro: Tangelous Green, Residential Driver, Natchez, MS
For Tangelous Green, the key to success is simple: treat people the way you want to be treated. Tangelous, a residential driver in Waste Pro’s Natchez, MS Division, first joined the company in March 2014, but she was no stranger to driving big vehicles. She obtained her commercial driver’s license (CDL) in 1999 and had previously been a bus/van driver for the Tensas Parish Detention Center and later a school bus driver. “But I wanted to try something different,” she said of her choice to transition into the garbage business. “I knew a few people who worked here, and I thought to myself, ‘I could do that.’”
Mississippi woman dies in accident after two-vehicle accident on south Mississippi highway
A Mississippi woman lost her life in a crash Saturday at about 9 p.m. when she tried to turn from the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 across the northbound lanes onto Kingston Road in Natchez. Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey when she collided with...
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: September 27, 2022
NATCHEZ — Chilly season or Chili season is finally here this week. Mornings and late evenings should feel like fall while the midday highs are in the 80s. A northerly wind and leaves beginning to fall are all evidence of fall being here this week. Daylight wise fall started on September 22.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi police chief: Gangs have more weapons than police. Children 10 and up walking around with ‘awesome firepower.’
“They’ve got more weapons than we do,” Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday about recent gang activity in the city. “They’re walking around with awesome firepower, age 10 and up.”. Though officers have been working around the clock to an investigation...
Sheriff appeals to public for information after man was killed ‘ambush-style’ while exiting house
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten is appealing to the public for information about who may have shot Myron Coleman to death in the doorway of his home at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Patten said his office received a call informing them that someone had been shot at 576 Lower Woodville...
WAPT
At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
WAPT
One killed in car accident in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly car crash in Adams County. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 61. First responders say 54-year-old Christopher Towell of Jonesville, Louisiana, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford Expedition when it collided with a 2007 Dogde Journey. The driver, 56-year-old Virginia Malone of Centreville, Mississippi, was attempting to turn onto Kingston Road. Malone received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 184 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the […]
WLBT
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County. MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.
Mental evaluation holds up trial of Mississippi man accused of abducting, attacking female jogger
The kidnapping and attempted murder case of the man accused of abducting and attacking a female jogger in June has been held up because of an evaluation of the man’s mental status. The case of Brandon Christopher “Chris” Bamburg is set to go to trial on Sept. 28....
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Supervisor candidate Lazarus says Adams County in turmoil in video on social media
NATCHEZ — The next election for Adams County’s Board of Supervisors is a year away, but campaigning seems to have begun in earnest. Former District 1 Supervisor Mike Lazarus was narrowly defeated in the last Democratic primary on Aug. 6, 2019, by current Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton, 855 to 793. On April 10, Lazarus announced he plans to see the District 1 seat again in 2023.
