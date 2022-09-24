ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

‘What have I got to gain?’: Robinson defends efforts to preserve former home of Mississippi Madam

By Sabrina Simms Robertson
Natchez Democrat
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Anita Million
3d ago

Start a “GoFundMe” for Ms. Nellies! Please don’t let this iconic piece of history be torn down! Come on Natchez pull together and help Mr. Robinson to restore Ms. Nellies!

Reply
3
Big Daddy
3d ago

Yeah he's wants to preserve the property at someone else's expense besides his own. Then wants to open it like a B& Breakfast or tourist place. What a great idea I've never gotten anything for free .Ask Brett Farve he can show you how it's done with TAX PAYERS DOLLARS. 😏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchez Democrat

Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.

NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

‘Natchez Mississippi On My Brain’ release party is Sunday, song featured in Under the Hill saloon documentary

NATCHEZ — This Sunday, local singer and songwriter Maggie Brown is releasing her single “Natchez Mississippi On My Brain.”. Brown said the public is invited to a single release party Sunday, from 1 to 3 pm at the Under the Hill Saloon in Natchez. The venue is the topic of an Amazon documentary that features the song, “The Saloon.”
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
Natchez Democrat

New charter school targets August 2023 opening

NATCHEZ — A 1985 South Natchez-Adams High School graduate learned Monday afternoon that her pitch for a charter school in Natchez was the only one approved in Mississippi this year. The Mississippi Charter School Authorizing Board approved the Instant Impact Educational Services application to begin a kindergarten through eighth-grade...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez charter school proposal only one to receive state approval this year

The Instant Impact Global Prep charter school proposal for Natchez is the only new charter school approved this year by the state governing board. The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board members voted unanimously on Monday to approve the request for a new charter school in Adams County. Four other requests were denied during the meeting.
NATCHEZ, MS
wasteadvantagemag.com

Women of Waste Pro: Tangelous Green, Residential Driver, Natchez, MS

For Tangelous Green, the key to success is simple: treat people the way you want to be treated. Tangelous, a residential driver in Waste Pro’s Natchez, MS Division, first joined the company in March 2014, but she was no stranger to driving big vehicles. She obtained her commercial driver’s license (CDL) in 1999 and had previously been a bus/van driver for the Tensas Parish Detention Center and later a school bus driver. “But I wanted to try something different,” she said of her choice to transition into the garbage business. “I knew a few people who worked here, and I thought to myself, ‘I could do that.’”
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mississippi Madam#Preservation Commission
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: September 27, 2022

NATCHEZ — Chilly season or Chili season is finally here this week. Mornings and late evenings should feel like fall while the midday highs are in the 80s. A northerly wind and leaves beginning to fall are all evidence of fall being here this week. Daylight wise fall started on September 22.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
WAPT

At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

One killed in car accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly car crash in Adams County. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 61. First responders say 54-year-old Christopher Towell of Jonesville, Louisiana, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford Expedition when it collided with a 2007 Dogde Journey. The driver, 56-year-old Virginia Malone of Centreville, Mississippi, was attempting to turn onto Kingston Road. Malone received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 184 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County. MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

VIDEO: Supervisor candidate Lazarus says Adams County in turmoil in video on social media

NATCHEZ — The next election for Adams County’s Board of Supervisors is a year away, but campaigning seems to have begun in earnest. Former District 1 Supervisor Mike Lazarus was narrowly defeated in the last Democratic primary on Aug. 6, 2019, by current Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton, 855 to 793. On April 10, Lazarus announced he plans to see the District 1 seat again in 2023.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy