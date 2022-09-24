Read full article on original website
Telemedicine abortions just got more complicated for health providers
Allison Case, a family medicine physician, spends much of her time working in a hospital where she delivers babies and provides reproductive health care services, including abortions. Case lives and works in Indiana, where a ban on most abortions took effect for a week in late September until a judge...
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime and arson violations after he burned a cross in his front yard in order to threaten and intimidate a Black family, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Axel C. Cox, 23, is charged with one count of criminal interference...
Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity
Nine days after Hurricane Fiona, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico still lack electricity. Mayors are calling on retired electrical workers, despite threats legal from the private electric utility.
The CDC is looking into a stomach bug outbreak at the Grand Canyon
The Grand Canyon is home to incredible natural beauty. And this summer, a norovirus outbreak. The stomach bug sickened hundreds of rafters and hikers ... and prompted the CDC to take a look at it. As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how...
Puerto Rico seeks a U.S. waiver to allow for more fuel shipments to the island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor on Tuesday requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned that a shortage...
Ian is intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida
Simone Feast | Queens University News Service
Maj. Todd Mason and his wife, Maj. Wilma Mason, are area commanders for the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. Amongst the programs and services they oversee is the Center of Hope and Booth Commons shelters and housing programs.
As Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida is bracing for a damaging Category 4 storm
The Puerto Rican diaspora leverages lessons from Hurricane Maria to help after Fiona
As Hurricane Fiona makes its way north, we're learning more about how vulnerable Puerto Rico's power system remains five years after Hurricane Maria. And as the process of recovery begins on the island, communities across the U.S. are rallying to provide support for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican New Yorkers say...
An Arizona judge rules that the state can enforce a near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics statewide will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. The judge lifted a...
A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity
The small, remote village of Chevak in western Alaska suffered extensive damage in the storm that battered the state last weekend. Fishing boats and hunting gear were destroyed. As Emily Schwing reports, residents worry the devastation means it could be hard to feed their families as winter sets in. EMILY...
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
Tropical Storm Ian is tracking toward Florida and may soon hit hurricane status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
An old Pennsylvania town is figuring out how to prepare for more extreme rainstorms
Aging infrastructure and more extreme weather contribute to flooding in many older cities. One town in Pennsylvania is trying to learn the scope of the issue so it can get started on solutions.
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
96-year-old weather observer retires after measuring rainfall for more than 5 decades
For more than 50 years, Dorothy Stebbins has been a Volunteer Weather Watcher, measuring rainfall in Ohio for the flood control district. Now the 96-year-old is turning her duties over to her son.
After Hurricane Fiona, avocados have become a currency of community in Puerto Rico
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There's an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially abundant, there's a hurricane coming. This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way. Hurricane Fiona –...
Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change
All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
