Louisiana State

Simone Feast | Queens University News Service

Maj. Todd Mason and his wife, Maj. Wilma Mason, are area commanders for the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. Amongst the programs and services they oversee is the Center of Hope and Booth Commons shelters and housing programs.
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is getting bigger and stronger as it approaches Cuba. After it crosses over the island tomorrow, it will enter the Gulf of Mexico, where the warm waters are expected to further fuel the storm's explosive growth. It's forecast to reach major Category 4 status with winds above 140 miles per hour. Ian may weaken slightly as it nears Tampa and St Petersburg on Wednesday. But the storm surge could be as high as 10 feet. We'll begin our coverage today with Stephanie Colombini of member station WUSF in Tampa.
Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change

All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

