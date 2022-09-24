Denise Ann Gualdoni, 60, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away peacefully with her family at her side at 11:58 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home. She was born December 8, 1961 in Whittier, California, a cherished daughter of Donna J. (Luebbert) Souers of Maryville and the late Thomas H. Evans Jr. Denise married the love of her life, Joseph “Mike” Gualdoni on March 15, 1986 in Marion, Illinois and he survives. Denise was a talented beautician and a keen entrepreneur throughout the years. She had owned and operated Merle Norman in Edwardsville and Studio Eleven in Maryville with 20 years of service to many loyal customers and friends. She had served on the Board of Allison’s Hope in Edwardsville for several years. She cherished her family, loved tending to her flowers, riding her bike and traveling. Her beautiful smile and loving spirit will forever be cherished and never forgotten. In addition to her beloved husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Tyler Gualdoni and partner, Samantha Darron of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; a daughter and son-in-law, Christina M. and Cody Deaton of Marion, Illinois; two grandchildren, Hunter Deaton and Hailey Deaton of Marion, Illinois; her sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Brian Heidbrink of Maryville, Illinois; a brother, Thomas H. Evans III of Chugiak, Alaska; niece and nephew, Randi and Chris Hummel and their children, Wells and Rowyn Hummel of Glen Carbon, Illinois; numerous other nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Melvin Souers and a niece, Rebekah Anne Coleman. Memorials may be made to the family to support Angelina Hardesty with her battle of ovarian cancer. www.irwinchapel.com.

