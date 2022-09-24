Read full article on original website
Monday's prep scoreboard - soccer, volleyball, tennis
Alton Redbirds 2, Marquette Explorers 1 (PK's) Redbirds sophomore Dillan Cowan had a goal in regulation & the game-winning PK goal. Your browser does not support the audio element. * Marquette soccer coach Brian Hoener:. -0- Civic Memorial 4, Granite City 1 (CM: 15-3) Jerseyville 3, Carlinville 0. Greenville 5,...
Denise Ann Gualdoni
Denise Ann Gualdoni, 60, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away peacefully with her family at her side at 11:58 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home. She was born December 8, 1961 in Whittier, California, a cherished daughter of Donna J. (Luebbert) Souers of Maryville and the late Thomas H. Evans Jr. Denise married the love of her life, Joseph “Mike” Gualdoni on March 15, 1986 in Marion, Illinois and he survives. Denise was a talented beautician and a keen entrepreneur throughout the years. She had owned and operated Merle Norman in Edwardsville and Studio Eleven in Maryville with 20 years of service to many loyal customers and friends. She had served on the Board of Allison’s Hope in Edwardsville for several years. She cherished her family, loved tending to her flowers, riding her bike and traveling. Her beautiful smile and loving spirit will forever be cherished and never forgotten. In addition to her beloved husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Tyler Gualdoni and partner, Samantha Darron of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; a daughter and son-in-law, Christina M. and Cody Deaton of Marion, Illinois; two grandchildren, Hunter Deaton and Hailey Deaton of Marion, Illinois; her sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Brian Heidbrink of Maryville, Illinois; a brother, Thomas H. Evans III of Chugiak, Alaska; niece and nephew, Randi and Chris Hummel and their children, Wells and Rowyn Hummel of Glen Carbon, Illinois; numerous other nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Melvin Souers and a niece, Rebekah Anne Coleman. Memorials may be made to the family to support Angelina Hardesty with her battle of ovarian cancer. www.irwinchapel.com.
Michelle Beckham
Michelle “Mickey” A. Beckham, 65, of Wood River, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, with her family and loved ones by her side. She was born on June 6, 1957, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Henry D. and Antoinetta (Catalano) Fritz. Mickey was of the Catholic...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
St. Peters family comes close to catching Pujols 700th home run baseball
Albert Pujols recently achieved a level of greatness only three others in Major League Baseball history have matched as home run number 700 flew out into the dodger stadium seats Friday night. St. Peters native Julie Deters and her family were there to see it all. They were sitting in left field section 305. Home […]
Timothy Owens Sr.
Timothy “Tim” Wayne Owens Sr., 65 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at Mercy South Hospital on September 23, 2022. He was born to the late James F. and Sylvia M. (Babb) Owens on July 24, 1957 in Granite City, Illinois. He married Denise Lynn Hanlon on March 20, 1982.
Mary Kay LaHue
Mary Kay LaHue, 78, died at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home in Dow. Born July 10, 1944 in Alton, she was the daughter of Lester G. and Bertha R (Hoppman) Doerr. Mrs. LaHue retired as a teller for First National Bank of Aton. On January 22, 1966 she married Richard L. LaHue in Alton. He survives. Also surviving are two sons, Chris LaHue (Virna) of Dow, and Gary LaHue (Sue) of California, four grandchildren, Dalton LaHue, Dylan LaHue, Tiffany Ramirez (Peter), Mariah LaHue, a brother, Bob Doerr (Judy) of Godfrey, a sister, Patty Ford of Alton, nephews and nieces Jarrett Ford of Alton, Blake Doerr (Tony) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dawn Edelen of Alton, and Jayme Sutton (Josh) of St. Charles, MO, who was the daughter she never had. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Trinity and Caleb, and great nephews and niece Jake, Eli, Brady, Luke, and Laney.
Jeffrey Nowaski
Born January 25, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Larry and Marjorie (Roberts) Nowaski. He had worked as a security guard for Clark refinery. Surviving are a son, Brendon Nowaski of Wood River; daughters, Chelsea (Nick) Sexton of Staunton, Breanna Nowaski of Bethalto; granddaughter, Isabella Sexton; sister, Sherri (Jim) Nixon of Brighton; several aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; his former wife, Suzanne Bays of Brighton; and canine companion, "Max".
Honor Flight #63 flies Tuesday
Two Korean-era and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will take flight from Springfield Tuesday as part of the 63rd mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on board come from all over the state, including Brighton, Carlinville, Grafton, Granite City, and Highland. LLHF President Joan Bortolon says the...
Charles Wallace McLeary
Charles Wallace McLeary, 57, died at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Born January 23, 1965 in Linden, Texas, he was the son of Doris “Ann” (Baxley) Reeder (Claude Reeder) of Godfrey and the late George W. McLeary. Along with his mom and step-father, Charles is survived by three brothers, Michael R. Carter Jr. of Bethalto, Cody Carter of Godfrey, and Zachary Carter of Godfrey, three sisters, Kimberly Dawn Seelke-Hernandez (Joe) of Texas, Julie Arecco (Rick) of Florida, and Stacey Hoffman of Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Ramona Romain
Ramona S. Romain, 81 died at 11:53 pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born June 26, 1941 in Alton the daughter of the late Roman and Alita (Hunro) Perez. She was a manager for A.G. Edwards and Bel-Scott for many years. She went on to own and manage West Alton Market with her husband in West Alton, MO. Ramona was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Tahlequah, OK and she was an avid poodle collector. On April 29, 1960 in Alton, she married Charles H. “Sonny” Romain, Jr. and he preceded her in death on July 14, 2018. Surviving are four children, Victoria Brown (Richard) of Alton, Roxanne Hart (Keith) of Portage, IN, Scott Romain of Alton and Kaylee Romain of Tahlequah, OK, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, three sisters, Angie Perez (John) of Danville, IL, Elia Perez of Milwaukee, WI, Elsa Riva (Tim) of Jacksonville, IL and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Jessica Romain, one son, Allen Romain and one brother, Martin Perez. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Tom Olney will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Bryant Wyatt
Bryant “Henry” Wyatt, 64 of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 17, 1957 in Granite City to Kenneth Wyatt and Alice (Monroe) Brown. The loving husband and father was a manager at Imo’s Pizza in Granite City...
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting
A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
KSDK
Jefferson County lottery player wins $50K on scratcher in Barnhart
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers game earlier this month. According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at an On the Run gas station in Barnhart located at 1727 Catlin Drive. The...
$50,000 scratchers ticket sold in Barnhart
BARNHART, Mo. – A Missouri scratchers player won a $50,000 prize after playing the $50 “Millionaire Blowout” game. The ticket was purchased at the On the Run gas station on Catlin Drive in Barnhart. The player claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office on September 13.
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
