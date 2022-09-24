Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
50 years and counting: Karen Postema has been keeping score at FHN since 1972
GRAND RAPIDS – Karen Postema’s sister was hired to coach Forest Hills Northern’s volleyball team when the school opened in 1972. Her sister, Joan VandenBosch, asked Postema to join her at the matches to keep score. Postema was happy to help. Fifty years later, Postema continues to...
MLive.com
Reeths-Puffer golf standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for Sept. 14-20
MUSKEGON – There aren’t many skills more important in the game of golf than consistency. That particular trait has been showcased in abundance by Reeths-Puffer senior golfer Paige Anderson this fall, as she has continuously finished atop leaderboards in both league jamborees and large-field tournament settings. This past...
localsportsjournal.com
Youth football players from Muskegon, Hesperia, Fremont experience big stage at Ford Field
Although it was technically just considered a scrimmage, in the eyes of a number of area youth football players, having the opportunity to play at Ford Field on Sept. 11 and 18 was indeed their Super Bowl. The 9-and-under and 11-and-under teams from the Muskegon Elite football program, the Fremont...
MLive.com
Carson Gulker’s 5-TD performance helps No. 1 Ferris State football rout Waldorf
The top-ranked Ferris State University football team had plenty to celebrate during its Homecoming festivities this past weekend, as the Bulldogs racked up 450 total yards of offense in a 69-3 rout of Waldorf on Saturday from Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids. Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Gulker led the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5
Eye-popping numbers were the norm across the Grand Rapids area Friday night on the gridiron. Check out who some of those standout players were in MLive’s Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5 Poll.
MLive.com
See Week 5 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
Several marquee matchups in Week 5 of Michigan’s high school football season meant a lot of shuffling in the latest state rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Four of the state’s 10 divisions featured new No. 1 teams, and there were many more state-ranked showdowns that...
WZZM 13
'It hurt my heart': Grandville roller rink facing backlash after accusations of discrimination
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A local roller skating rink is being accused of discrimination, after hosting a party for area high schools, but leaving some schools off the guest list. 13 On Your Side has been tracking down the details of the story and some in the community feel the rink's response is just not good enough.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No More Sidelines unveils new sports facility, place for kids to belong
"We're just looking for children who need to belong and maybe for some reason they don't belong," says Cyndi Blair, the founder of No More Sidelines
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
Woman killed, man injured in crash near Byron Center
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash near Byron Center Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW near Indigo Ridge Drive in Byron Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a pickup truck slowed for a vehicle making […]
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
muskegonchannel.com
Trinity Health - Begin a Life Long Career
We’re opening up a series with Trinity Health over the next couple of weeks to highlight the employment opportunities that are available at Trinity Health in Muskegon, Shelby and in the newly added Trinity Health Grand Haven. Trinity Health has been an incredible sponsor of our work and we asked if we could shift our normal coverage with their remarkable doctors to speak directly with you about their need to recruit and retain, especially post pandemic. Trinity welcomed the idea with open arms and there’s a reason that we asked to do a three week featured series.
3 people in hospital after crash near Grandville
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Grandville, deputies said.
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest Hills, ban ‘freeing’
While state lawmakers consider a bill that would ban the use of cell phones in schools across Michigan, it’s been the reality for a local school district for years.
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Comments / 0