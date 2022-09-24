ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
WOOD TV8

Woman killed, man injured in crash near Byron Center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash near Byron Center Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW near Indigo Ridge Drive in Byron Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a pickup truck slowed for a vehicle making […]
whtc.com

US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens

BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
muskegonchannel.com

Trinity Health - Begin a Life Long Career

We’re opening up a series with Trinity Health over the next couple of weeks to highlight the employment opportunities that are available at Trinity Health in Muskegon, Shelby and in the newly added Trinity Health Grand Haven. Trinity Health has been an incredible sponsor of our work and we asked if we could shift our normal coverage with their remarkable doctors to speak directly with you about their need to recruit and retain, especially post pandemic. Trinity welcomed the idea with open arms and there’s a reason that we asked to do a three week featured series.
