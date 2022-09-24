The best entrepreneurs are problem-solvers, and Annoushka Ducas is no exception. Aged 19, she had moved to Hong Kong and was working for a local estate agent when her mother, who ran a wholesale fish business supplying top restaurants in the UK, rang her with a dilemma: she wanted to give a piece of jewellery as a gift to 60 of her best chefs, and she didn’t know where to start. Ducas found a good cast in the Philippines – a place for which she retains a particular fondness – and oversaw the production of a set of beautifully designed fish-motif cufflinks. But the only manufacturer she could find required her to place a minimum order of double the quantity she required, so she was left with a spare set. Rather than stashing them away at the back of a cupboard, she took them to show a buyer at Harvey Nichols, who liked them but said she needed to see more. “She probably thought she’d seen the last of me,” says Ducas, chuckling, “but to her surprise I turned up in her office a few weeks later with about six or seven designs!”

