House January 6 committee postpones hearing as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has postponed a hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the latest from Capitol Hill.
National Hurricane Center warning some Florida residents to evacuate before Ian hits
Michael Brennan, acting deputy director of NOAA, joins CBS News to break down what to expect as Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida's west coast. Downed trees and power lines and serious flooding are likely. He warns residents in certain areas to evacuate now, as Ian strengthens.
Mayor of Key West on preparations and warnings as Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida
Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday. Key West, Florida Mayor Teri Johnston, joins CBS News to discuss how her city is preparing and what residents need to know ahead of the storm.
How Florida officials are working to mitigate floods ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian bears down on the west coast of Florida, state officials are doing what they can to make sure the area's water infrastructure can withstand the potentially devastating flooding. Drew Bartlett, the executive director of the South Florida Water Management District, joins CBS News to discuss how the agency is preparing for Hurricane Ian.
Tampa Bay area braces for first major hurricane in more than a century
The Tampa Bay area is bracing for damage and flooding from Hurricane Ian this week. The city hasn't had a direct impacted by a major storm since 1921. Tampa Fire Chief Barbara Tripp joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss how the city is preparing.
Residents in Tampa Bay area preparing for possible Category 4 hurricane heading their way
Residents in the Tampa Bay area are bracing for a major threat as Hurricane Ian picks up strength. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca is in Clearwater, Florida, where some residents are being told to evacuate and others are preparing to weather the storm.
Power outages, storm surges expected in Florida once Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is growing in size and strength as it leaves Cuba and takes aim for Florida's west coast. In Florida, officials are urging residents to prepare for the storm to make landfall. CBS News' Cristian Benavides and CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez join Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano as part of CBS News' ongoing storm coverage.
