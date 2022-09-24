Read full article on original website
KLEM
KLEM News, Tuesday, September 27
Le Mars Community Schools is celebrating their first employee of the month in this school year. Amanda Becker, a Resource Room paraprofessional at Clark Elementary was so honored at an assembly this morning. Amanda has been serving in that capacity for three years. Eight of her colleagues submitted her nomination. Beckers is described as kind, dependable, consistent, reliable, respectful, and takes her job very seriously. She’s willing to help fill in wherever needed and does extra things without being asked. And she always has a smile on her face. Congratulations to Amanda Becker of Clark Elementary, the Le Mars Community Schools’ employee of the month!
KLEM
Northwest Iowa Bankers Honored
A state association recently honored the co-founders of a northwest Iowa financial corporation. Brothers Neal and Dwight Conover, natives of Holstein, were presented the James A Leach Leadership Award from the Iowa Bankers Association. The two co-founded what is now Northwest Financial Corporation, a firm that spread their Northwest Banks to 23 communities in northwest Iowa, including Le Mars. The company this year was also recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in the USA.
KCRG.com
Capitol rioter a ‘one man wrecking ball,’ gets 7 year term
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day.
bleedingheartland.com
Kim Reynolds race-baits in new tv ad
Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate's approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: the racist tropes in Governor Kim Reynolds' latest tv ad are deliberate. DISPARAGING ONE BLACK...
Corydon Times-Republican
See the former jobs of the governor of Iowa
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Iowa using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
KLEM
Kevin Thomas
Kevin Thomas, 63, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Fullerton, California, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his home in Le Mars. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Kevin’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
KCRG.com
Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
Really? Iowa’s Most Misspelled Word is Just Embarrassing
Okay, we ALL do it... we all get hung up on the spelling of a word, crack open a new tab, go to Google, and see how it's spelled by misspelling it. Maybe you've done it today. Maybe I did it to get the spelling of "misspelling". It's normal. Well, with most words.
KCCI.com
Iowa man discovers prehistoric animal bone in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man discovered a prehistoric animal bone while exploring a creek in Wayne County. Jared Crossman sent us photos of his discovery. An archaeologist who works at the University of Iowa confirms it belongs to either a mammoth or a mastodon. Crossman says it...
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Clint Eastwood was almost run over in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Fans flocked to see Clint Eastwood in Iowa in 1994. One fan had a closer encounter than expected when Eastwood stepped onto the road in front of his pickup truck.
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Ranch chain enjoys a slice of success
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — You’ll find Pizza Ranch restaurants all over the Midwest. The chain started in KELOLAND. Hull, Iowa is home to the very first Pizza Ranch. Founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, was just 19 when the restaurant opened in the small northwest Iowa town in 1981.
