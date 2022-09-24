ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, IL

SC Storm Win Dirtbag Classic

SC Storm Win Dirtbag Classic

The SC Storm 16u won their first tournament of the new season in the Dirtbag Classic in Olney on Sunday. They went 4-0 knocking off the Effingham Intensity 4-3 in the title game when Kyra Swift hit a bases loaded 2-out triple. And it was Coach Robbie Tennyson’s 36th birthday. The Storm has girls from South Central, Dieterich, Mulberry Grove and Centralia on the current team.
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

SIJHSAA State Baseball & Softball Brackets Set

The brackets are set and the SIJHSAA State Baseball and Softball Tournaments will open up Saturday. The Class L Baseball Tournament will be played at Rotary Field in Centralia. The day opens up at 10am with Carterville and Millstadt followed at 11 by Flora and O’Fallon Fulton. Then at 12 it’s DuQuoin and Highland with the Franklin Park Bobcats taking their 20-5 record to the 1pm game against undefeated Harrisburg. The semifinals will be Tuesday, October 4th with the trophy games that Thursday.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rockets Fall To ALIS In Regional Baseball Final

The Selmaville Rockets season came to an end falling to Altamont Lutheran in regional championship play 4-0. Altamont scored 3 times in the 4th inning to break open a 1-run game. Jaxon Ward doubled as one of 2 Selmaville hits with Wyatt McCarty adding a hit. On the mound, Ward got the start going 3.2 giving up 1 hit and 2 runs with 8 strikeouts and 5 walks. McCarty worked the final 2.1 giving up 2 unearned runs with 6 strikeouts and 1 hit allowed.
ALTAMONT, IL
Salem Fr/So Wins Salem Tournament

Salem Fr/So Wins Salem Tournament

The Salem Fresh/Soph volleyball team won the Salem Fresh/Soph Tournament title on Saturday. Salem started the day beating Flora (25-10, 25-11). They then beat Centralia (25-9, 25-20) and Woodlawn (25-7, 25-2). In varsity action tonight, South Central plays at Cowden Herrick.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

SYFL Pounds Visiting Olney, Clinch NEC Titles

The Salem 7th/8th grade SYFL Jr Wildcats finished their season undefeated as they routed visiting Olney on 8th grade night 48-14 to finish the year 6-0 and finish as Jr NEC champions. The 5th/6th grade earned a 20-8 victory. With Red Hill beating Mt Carmel 50-0 Salem and Red Hill...
OLNEY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 09/30 – William ‘Bill’ Pratt, Jr.

William “Bill” Pratt Jr., 94, of Centralia passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Salem Hospital, with his family surrounding him. He was born on October 8, 1927, the son of William Sr. and Bessie (Allison) Pratt in Richview. His father was killed by a train when Bill was only two years old. He married the love of his life, Valinda Conant, on September 1, 1957, at the Apostolic Church in Centralia and she survives in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
2022 09/30 – Jeffrey W. Germann

2022 09/30 – Jeffrey W. Germann

Jeffrey W. Germann, 69, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 pm September 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1953, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to Jacob Germann and Mary (Ray) Davis. Jeff is survived by his mother, Mary (Ray) Davis of Mount Vernon; daughter, Michelle Witzel and husband, Brian of Mount Vernon; son, Jacob Germann and wife, Rachel of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Pacey Reynolds and fiancée, Savannah Estes, Parker Reynolds, Eli Germann, and Max Germann; siblings, John Germann of Marion, Illinois, Jim Germann of Woodlawn, Genell Sloan of Ohio, and Jennifer Neilson of Iuka, Illinois.
WOODLAWN, IL
2022 09/29 – Ruth Elizabeth Hart

2022 09/29 – Ruth Elizabeth Hart

Ruth Elizabeth Hart, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1943, in Birkenhead, England, the daughter of Jack Salter and Lillian (Barlow) Novak. She married Leonard C. Hart, Sr. on March 30, 1963, and he survives.
CENTRALIA, IL
2022 09/29 – Julia Parkinson

2022 09/29 – Julia Parkinson

Julia Parkinson, 92, of Centralia passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia. She was born on September 22, 1930, the daughter of Valdy and Mary (Armstrong) Rowlett in New Concord, Kentucky. She married James Parkinson on April 12, 1951, in Corinth, Mississippi and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2011.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned

It is Homecoming Weekend at Centralia High School. Anija Moffett was crowned as Queen and William Graham as King. The rest of the homecoming court was senior candidate Ciara Newcomb with no male escort, Junior attendants Madison Wiesen and Lane Griffin, Sophomore Attendants Natalia Guerrero and Gavin Jolliff, and Freshman candidates Harmony Barnes and Cooper Dodson.
CENTRALIA, IL
2022 09/28 – John Roger Lindsey

2022 09/28 – John Roger Lindsey

John Roger Lindsey, age 76 of Odin, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, MO. John was born on July 10, 1946, in Marshall County, Mississippi, the son of Cleitus and Marie (Blackwell) Lindsey. He married Diana S. Lindsey on May 21, 1977, in Madison, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.
ODIN, IL
2022 09/30 – Rita Kay Brown

2022 09/30 – Rita Kay Brown

Rita Kay Brown, 78, of Odin, IL passed away in the care of her family, on September 24, 2022. Born August 7, 1944, in Sellersburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Walter L. and Susie M. (Smith) James. Simple cremation was selected. The family will greet friends in the chapel...
ODIN, IL
2022 09/27 – Joel Wray Cox

2022 09/27 – Joel Wray Cox

Joel Wray Cox, age 64, of Centralia, Illinois, entered into rest at 12:18 A.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on November 9, 1957, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of George William, Jr. and Rosemary (Qualls) Cox. Joel is survived by his...
CENTRALIA, IL

