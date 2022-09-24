The brackets are set and the SIJHSAA State Baseball and Softball Tournaments will open up Saturday. The Class L Baseball Tournament will be played at Rotary Field in Centralia. The day opens up at 10am with Carterville and Millstadt followed at 11 by Flora and O’Fallon Fulton. Then at 12 it’s DuQuoin and Highland with the Franklin Park Bobcats taking their 20-5 record to the 1pm game against undefeated Harrisburg. The semifinals will be Tuesday, October 4th with the trophy games that Thursday.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO