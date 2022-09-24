Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Storm Win Dirtbag Classic
The SC Storm 16u won their first tournament of the new season in the Dirtbag Classic in Olney on Sunday. They went 4-0 knocking off the Effingham Intensity 4-3 in the title game when Kyra Swift hit a bases loaded 2-out triple. And it was Coach Robbie Tennyson’s 36th birthday. The Storm has girls from South Central, Dieterich, Mulberry Grove and Centralia on the current team.
southernillinoisnow.com
SIJHSAA State Baseball & Softball Brackets Set
The brackets are set and the SIJHSAA State Baseball and Softball Tournaments will open up Saturday. The Class L Baseball Tournament will be played at Rotary Field in Centralia. The day opens up at 10am with Carterville and Millstadt followed at 11 by Flora and O’Fallon Fulton. Then at 12 it’s DuQuoin and Highland with the Franklin Park Bobcats taking their 20-5 record to the 1pm game against undefeated Harrisburg. The semifinals will be Tuesday, October 4th with the trophy games that Thursday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rockets Fall To ALIS In Regional Baseball Final
The Selmaville Rockets season came to an end falling to Altamont Lutheran in regional championship play 4-0. Altamont scored 3 times in the 4th inning to break open a 1-run game. Jaxon Ward doubled as one of 2 Selmaville hits with Wyatt McCarty adding a hit. On the mound, Ward got the start going 3.2 giving up 1 hit and 2 runs with 8 strikeouts and 5 walks. McCarty worked the final 2.1 giving up 2 unearned runs with 6 strikeouts and 1 hit allowed.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Fr/So Wins Salem Tournament
The Salem Fresh/Soph volleyball team won the Salem Fresh/Soph Tournament title on Saturday. Salem started the day beating Flora (25-10, 25-11). They then beat Centralia (25-9, 25-20) and Woodlawn (25-7, 25-2). In varsity action tonight, South Central plays at Cowden Herrick.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
SYFL Pounds Visiting Olney, Clinch NEC Titles
The Salem 7th/8th grade SYFL Jr Wildcats finished their season undefeated as they routed visiting Olney on 8th grade night 48-14 to finish the year 6-0 and finish as Jr NEC champions. The 5th/6th grade earned a 20-8 victory. With Red Hill beating Mt Carmel 50-0 Salem and Red Hill...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/30 – William ‘Bill’ Pratt, Jr.
William “Bill” Pratt Jr., 94, of Centralia passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Salem Hospital, with his family surrounding him. He was born on October 8, 1927, the son of William Sr. and Bessie (Allison) Pratt in Richview. His father was killed by a train when Bill was only two years old. He married the love of his life, Valinda Conant, on September 1, 1957, at the Apostolic Church in Centralia and she survives in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/30 – Jeffrey W. Germann
Jeffrey W. Germann, 69, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 pm September 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1953, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to Jacob Germann and Mary (Ray) Davis. Jeff is survived by his mother, Mary (Ray) Davis of Mount Vernon; daughter, Michelle Witzel and husband, Brian of Mount Vernon; son, Jacob Germann and wife, Rachel of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Pacey Reynolds and fiancée, Savannah Estes, Parker Reynolds, Eli Germann, and Max Germann; siblings, John Germann of Marion, Illinois, Jim Germann of Woodlawn, Genell Sloan of Ohio, and Jennifer Neilson of Iuka, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/29 – Ruth Elizabeth Hart
Ruth Elizabeth Hart, 79, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1943, in Birkenhead, England, the daughter of Jack Salter and Lillian (Barlow) Novak. She married Leonard C. Hart, Sr. on March 30, 1963, and he survives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem issues boil order for part of Illinois and Meadow Lane
The City of Salem has issued a boil order for residents on North Illinois from 1001 Illinois to Meadow Lane and Meadow Lane to Hawthorn until further notice following a water main break.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/29 – Julia Parkinson
Julia Parkinson, 92, of Centralia passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia. She was born on September 22, 1930, the daughter of Valdy and Mary (Armstrong) Rowlett in New Concord, Kentucky. She married James Parkinson on April 12, 1951, in Corinth, Mississippi and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2011.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order in effect for portion of Salem’s southside following water outage
There is a boil order in effect, for the following locations, until further notice. S. Washington from Lake to Rt. 37 including the Orchard Shopping Center.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School Homecoming King and Queen are crowned
It is Homecoming Weekend at Centralia High School. Anija Moffett was crowned as Queen and William Graham as King. The rest of the homecoming court was senior candidate Ciara Newcomb with no male escort, Junior attendants Madison Wiesen and Lane Griffin, Sophomore Attendants Natalia Guerrero and Gavin Jolliff, and Freshman candidates Harmony Barnes and Cooper Dodson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/28 – John Roger Lindsey
John Roger Lindsey, age 76 of Odin, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, MO. John was born on July 10, 1946, in Marshall County, Mississippi, the son of Cleitus and Marie (Blackwell) Lindsey. He married Diana S. Lindsey on May 21, 1977, in Madison, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/30 – Rita Kay Brown
Rita Kay Brown, 78, of Odin, IL passed away in the care of her family, on September 24, 2022. Born August 7, 1944, in Sellersburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Walter L. and Susie M. (Smith) James. Simple cremation was selected. The family will greet friends in the chapel...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/27 – Joel Wray Cox
Joel Wray Cox, age 64, of Centralia, Illinois, entered into rest at 12:18 A.M. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on November 9, 1957, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of George William, Jr. and Rosemary (Qualls) Cox. Joel is survived by his...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval Road Commissioner Announces Wednesday Culvert Replacement
The Sandoval Road Commissioner announces that on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, they will be closing a portion of Pope Road north of Sandoval from Range to the Township line. It will be closed from 9a-2p.
Comments / 0