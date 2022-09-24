Read full article on original website
Bloomsburg football better in 2022
In 2021 the Bloomsburg University football team finished with 3 wins. so it wasn’t a surprise the huskies were picked 6th in the preseason PSAC poll. This season Bloomsburg is surprising some of their opponents despite a 1 and 4 start. KJ Riley, Bloomsburg Freshman(Danville) says, ‘Like coach said...
Pennsylvania High School Junior Varsity football player Treshawn Tracy was shot and killed at 15
Fifteen-year-old Treshawn Tracy had a full life to live. The Sophomore football player on the William Allen Junior Varsity High School football team was shot and killed on Sunday September 25th, according to the Daily Voice. When police arrived at the scene, Tracy was dead. This happened at 3:15 in...
New vice president/provost finds a home at Penn College
Williamsport, Pa. — Neslihan “Nesli” Alp’s education and decorated career in academia have prompted several moves over the years, from her native Turkey to various regions in the United States. But her latest stop feels like home. Alp is the new vice president for academic affairs and provost at Pennsylvania College of Technology, the institution’s highest-ranking academic officer. Her extensive resume aligns with the college’s core mission of applied technology education. ...
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says
A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its five schools, two elementary schools, one intermediate school, one middle school and a high school.
Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
Homicide suspect located at Lewisburg hotel
LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — The search for a Northumberland County homicide suspect came to an end late Monday night in Lewisburg. According to Sunbury Police Chief Bradley Hare, Randy Easton was located at a hotel in Lewisburg around 11:45 PM and was taken into custody by police and the U.S. Marshall's Service.
The sights and sounds of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Showcasing what the 167 Bloomsburg Fair has to offer, PA live! host, Chris Bohinski, visited many hotspots at the fair. From the pig pen to the food tent, the Bloomsburg Fair has much to offer for those visiting Columbia County. Featured on PA live!, Paul Yoachim of the Pork Producers of […]
Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
Accused killer captured in Union County
Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in a Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.
Three people charged with distributing fentanyl, meth resulting in Lewisburg death
LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — Three Pennsylvanians have been indicted for distributing controlled substances resulting in death in Lewisburg. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 36-year-old Darryl Elliott, of Sunbury, 34-year-old Steven Pierro, of Plymouth Meeting, and 34-year-old Heather Carper, of Northumberland, were indicted on September 20th and charged with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
The "Good of the Hive" Mural Buzzes into Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — A new mural is "buzzing" its way through Downtown Scranton. On the back wall of the Civic Ballet Theater, The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement and community partners brought muralist Matt Willey to paint and also raise awareness about the importance of pollinators.
Fire damages home in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A double-block home in Schuylkill County was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. along Arlington Street in Tamaqua. Officials say the fire started on one side of the home, and the other side of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
Wyoming County to get its first state park
Wyoming County is getting its first start park. The Howland Preserve located in Tunkhannock will be added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. It's an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve on the Vosburg Neck and has been protected under the stewardship of the North Branch Land Trust. It was...
Services set for Shenandoah man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash
Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week. SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police. Reed,...
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
Harvest festival in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald. The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such...
