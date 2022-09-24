ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Bloomsburg football better in 2022

In 2021 the Bloomsburg University football team finished with 3 wins. so it wasn’t a surprise the huskies were picked 6th in the preseason PSAC poll. This season Bloomsburg is surprising some of their opponents despite a 1 and 4 start. KJ Riley, Bloomsburg Freshman(Danville) says, ‘Like coach said...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New vice president/provost finds a home at Penn College

Williamsport, Pa. — Neslihan “Nesli” Alp’s education and decorated career in academia have prompted several moves over the years, from her native Turkey to various regions in the United States. But her latest stop feels like home. Alp is the new vice president for academic affairs and provost at Pennsylvania College of Technology, the institution’s highest-ranking academic officer. Her extensive resume aligns with the college’s core mission of applied technology education. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, PA
City
Kutztown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Columbia, PA
Bloomsburg, PA
Sports
City
Bloomsburg, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Homicide suspect located at Lewisburg hotel

LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — The search for a Northumberland County homicide suspect came to an end late Monday night in Lewisburg. According to Sunbury Police Chief Bradley Hare, Randy Easton was located at a hotel in Lewisburg around 11:45 PM and was taken into custody by police and the U.S. Marshall's Service.
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

The sights and sounds of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Showcasing what the 167 Bloomsburg Fair has to offer, PA live! host, Chris Bohinski, visited many hotspots at the fair. From the pig pen to the food tent, the Bloomsburg Fair has much to offer for those visiting Columbia County. Featured on PA live!, Paul Yoachim of the Pork Producers of […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
SUNBURY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Matt Haney
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Three people charged with distributing fentanyl, meth resulting in Lewisburg death

LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — Three Pennsylvanians have been indicted for distributing controlled substances resulting in death in Lewisburg. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 36-year-old Darryl Elliott, of Sunbury, 34-year-old Steven Pierro, of Plymouth Meeting, and 34-year-old Heather Carper, of Northumberland, were indicted on September 20th and charged with the distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.
LEWISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psac#Americans
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

The "Good of the Hive" Mural Buzzes into Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — A new mural is "buzzing" its way through Downtown Scranton. On the back wall of the Civic Ballet Theater, The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement and community partners brought muralist Matt Willey to paint and also raise awareness about the importance of pollinators.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A double-block home in Schuylkill County was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. along Arlington Street in Tamaqua. Officials say the fire started on one side of the home, and the other side of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
TAMAQUA, PA
WOLF

Wyoming County to get its first state park

Wyoming County is getting its first start park. The Howland Preserve located in Tunkhannock will be added to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. It's an existing nearly 700-acre nature preserve on the Vosburg Neck and has been protected under the stewardship of the North Branch Land Trust. It was...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville

Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Harvest festival in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald. The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such...
ARCHBALD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy