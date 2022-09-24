ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlingrumors.net

Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE Events Over Medical Issue

You never want to hear that. There are a lot of reasons that a wrestler could miss a show and most of them are not good, especially if they involve health issues. While wrestlers are often getting injured, you do not see that many situations of a wrestler missing time from the ring due to illness. That seems to be the case at the moment with one of WWE’s most prominent stars.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event

As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
STOCKTON, CA
stillrealtous.com

Another Wrestler Possibly Done With AEW

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers requesting to be released from All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Malakai Black was given a conditional release from the company. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW, or at least on...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Matches And Segments Added To 9/28 AEW Dynamite

"AEW Dynamite" is set to return to Philadelphia, PA, and is paying homage to the roots of Ring of Honor. Considering Philly's rich and storied history with Ring of Honor, it's only fitting to have the ROH World Champion will be on the show at Temple University's Liacouras Center. Chris Jericho stole the title from Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club at "AEW Grand Slam," and will be celebrating his 8th World Title win during a "Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration" on the program, but as seen last Wednesday, JAS compatriot and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia may have a few objections to the way his mentor "earned" his latest victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sting Talks About Great Muta After His Surprise Appearance At AEW Grand Slam

AEW's "Grand Slam" edition of "Rampage" saw Sting and Darby Allin team up against The House of Black's Buddy Matthews and Brody King. During the match's closing moments, it seemed as if Mathews had Sting handcuffed and defeated before the surprise AEW debut of Sting's long-time rival, The Great Muta. However, instead of attacking Sting, Muta actually helped him take out Matthews and win the match for his team.
WWE
Fightful

Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle

During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
WWE
Fightful

D-Von Dudley Is Willing To Be Ringside For Bully Ray Matches And Play Dudley Boyz's Greatest Hits

D-Von Dudley squashes any notion that there is heat between him and Bully Ray. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are among history's most decorated tag team combinations. The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, captured tag team gold in practically every major wrestling promotion for two decades. Following their final run in WWE in 2016, D-Von Dudley began working as a producer for the company, while Bully Ray continued to wrestle on occasion and focus on his job as a broadcaster on Busted Open Radio.
WWE
Fightful

Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW

Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Report: Drew McIntyre Pulled From The Road Due To Food Poisoning

Drew McIntyre's absence from weekend live events is due to a reported illness. Since WWE resumed live touring in the summer of 2021, Drew McIntyre has consistently headlined the weekend live events. Drew has been in the main event with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and more. Then, even when he wasn't headlining, Drew McIntyre was a top star at the shows. During the most recent set of live events, Drew McIntyre was not present.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

