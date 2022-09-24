Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE Events Over Medical Issue
You never want to hear that. There are a lot of reasons that a wrestler could miss a show and most of them are not good, especially if they involve health issues. While wrestlers are often getting injured, you do not see that many situations of a wrestler missing time from the ring due to illness. That seems to be the case at the moment with one of WWE’s most prominent stars.
wrestlinginc.com
Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event
As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
stillrealtous.com
Another Wrestler Possibly Done With AEW
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers requesting to be released from All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Malakai Black was given a conditional release from the company. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW, or at least on...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
wrestlinginc.com
New Matches And Segments Added To 9/28 AEW Dynamite
"AEW Dynamite" is set to return to Philadelphia, PA, and is paying homage to the roots of Ring of Honor. Considering Philly's rich and storied history with Ring of Honor, it's only fitting to have the ROH World Champion will be on the show at Temple University's Liacouras Center. Chris Jericho stole the title from Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club at "AEW Grand Slam," and will be celebrating his 8th World Title win during a "Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration" on the program, but as seen last Wednesday, JAS compatriot and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia may have a few objections to the way his mentor "earned" his latest victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Talks About Great Muta After His Surprise Appearance At AEW Grand Slam
AEW's "Grand Slam" edition of "Rampage" saw Sting and Darby Allin team up against The House of Black's Buddy Matthews and Brody King. During the match's closing moments, it seemed as if Mathews had Sting handcuffed and defeated before the surprise AEW debut of Sting's long-time rival, The Great Muta. However, instead of attacking Sting, Muta actually helped him take out Matthews and win the match for his team.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24): Roman Reigns In Action
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha...
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results (9/23): New ProSouth Champion Crowned
ProSouth Wrestling held its Battle Rumble event on September 23. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results (9/23) - Team CMD (Cabana Man Dan, Roma Miller, Tyrese Murphy, and Dorian) def. Team Eriks (Marcus Eriks,...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
D-Von Dudley Is Willing To Be Ringside For Bully Ray Matches And Play Dudley Boyz's Greatest Hits
D-Von Dudley squashes any notion that there is heat between him and Bully Ray. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are among history's most decorated tag team combinations. The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, captured tag team gold in practically every major wrestling promotion for two decades. Following their final run in WWE in 2016, D-Von Dudley began working as a producer for the company, while Bully Ray continued to wrestle on occasion and focus on his job as a broadcaster on Busted Open Radio.
The Rock Looks Ahead To Season 3 Of Young Rock, Upcoming Charlotte Flair Signing | Fight Size
Here's your fight-size update for September 24, 2022:. - The Rock is currently filming the third season of Young Rock, and on Instagram, The Rock reflected on working with Nick Khan’s sister, Nahnatchka Khan. One of my fav people on the planet - our YOUNG ROCK creator and director...
Kofi Kingston: WWE Live Events Were Vital To The New Day's Development
Kofi Kingston says live events are vital for WWE Superstars, and they were an especially important factor in the development of his stable with Big E and Xavier Woods, The New Day. The New Day has become one of the most decorated stables in WWE history, as they have collectively...
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW
Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
Report: Drew McIntyre Pulled From The Road Due To Food Poisoning
Drew McIntyre's absence from weekend live events is due to a reported illness. Since WWE resumed live touring in the summer of 2021, Drew McIntyre has consistently headlined the weekend live events. Drew has been in the main event with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and more. Then, even when he wasn't headlining, Drew McIntyre was a top star at the shows. During the most recent set of live events, Drew McIntyre was not present.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/19): Kip Sabian, Ortiz, More In Action
The September 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/26) Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. Ortiz defeated Serpentico...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25): Braun Strowman And New Day Face The Bloodline
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 25 from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25) - The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther &...
