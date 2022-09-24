Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
northwestmoinfo.com
Craig Resident Involved in Collision with Tractor Trailer in Holt County Monday
(HOLT COUNTY, MO) – A Craig resident is suffering injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer in Holt County Monday. At 3:20 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident occurred when 74-year-old Janice Dougherty who was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango Westbound on US Highway 59 (one and a half miles East of Craig) attempted to pass a 2000 International tractor trailer driven by 80-year-old Billie Cronk of Maryville that was also heading westbound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri teen dies in pedestrian accident
CRAWFORD COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Monday in Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Zach H. Conover, 29, Lewisville, Texas, was westbound on Interstate 44 just south of Bourbon. The pickup struck a pedestrian identified as...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H team, wins “Border War Top Cop Shoot out”
The Highway Patrol Troop H team won the Border Wars Top Cop Shoot Out at Range Tec of Mercer over the weekend. The team received the Border War Top Cop trophy as a unit, and individual team members received personal trophies. The Border War Top Cop trophy will remain with...
Savannah man injured in motorcycle accident
ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Harley Davidson driven by Kyle W. Karr, 55, Savannah, was eastbound on Route T four miles southwest of Savannah. The motorcycle was following another vehicle...
Sheriff: 12-year-old Kan. child injured in pedestrian accident
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A child was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. According to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Kia Optima driven by 64-year-old was westbound in the 8100 block of SE U.S 40 and struck a 12-year-old child in the road. American Medical Response transported the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri man dies after motorcycle rear-ends another motorcycle
PLATTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Saturday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Joshuwa W. Wiley, 42, Kansas City, Mo. was northbound on Interstate 435 near the Weston Exit. The vehicle rear-ended a 2022 Aprilia...
Missouri teen dies after SUV rolls into fence post
HICKORY COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 9p.m. Friday in Hickory County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by a 16-year-old girl from Flemington was northbound on northbound on MO 83 five miles northeast of Flemington. The SUV began to skid,...
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man and woman from Arkansas were seriously hurt following a crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash happen around 8:03 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 at Basinger Corner. Troopers say, 38-year-old Keith Stanford and 37-year-old Courtney King of Arkansas were traveling eastbound The post Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kan. woman hospitalized in St. Joe after 2-vehicle crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Sunday in Atchison County. A 2019 Kia Soul 4-door driven by Jefferson Brooks, Jr., 44, Wichita, was eastbound on Atchison Street and entered the intersection at 9th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Kia collided...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) -- The top Republican in the Missouri House is asking the U-S Attorney’s Office to shut down the troubled Agape Boarding School. The Missouri Independent reports House Speaker Rob Vescovo wrote U-S Attorney Teresa Moore of the Western District last week insisting that federal intervention may be the only way to protect the students at the school now. Vescovo says in his letter that Cedar County Judge David Munton, who has delayed the case, made closing the school seem like an “an unobtainable goal.” The Christian reformed school in southwest Missouri is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students.
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
kjluradio.com
St. Joseph man gets 90 days in jail for calling in bomb threat to Columbia day care
A man from northwest Missouri accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia day care center pleads guilty. Alexzander Green, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making a terrorist threat and second-degree harassment. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail on both counts. A third charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped in exchange for his plea.
Missouri woman died after SUV rear-ends disabled semi
MACON COUNTY —A Missouri woman died in an accident just after noon Thursday in Macon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, Independence, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Macon. The Toyota rear-ended a 2014 Freightliner...
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 2