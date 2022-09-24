ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, MO

Comments / 2

St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after semi, SUV crash

HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 International semi driven by Billie L. Cronk, 80, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 59 a mile and one half east of Craig. A westbound Dodge...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday

(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Craig Resident Involved in Collision with Tractor Trailer in Holt County Monday

(HOLT COUNTY, MO) – A Craig resident is suffering injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer in Holt County Monday. At 3:20 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident occurred when 74-year-old Janice Dougherty who was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango Westbound on US Highway 59 (one and a half miles East of Craig) attempted to pass a 2000 International tractor trailer driven by 80-year-old Billie Cronk of Maryville that was also heading westbound.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen dies in pedestrian accident

CRAWFORD COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Monday in Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Zach H. Conover, 29, Lewisville, Texas, was westbound on Interstate 44 just south of Bourbon. The pickup struck a pedestrian identified as...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Savannah man injured in motorcycle accident

ANDREW COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Monday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Harley Davidson driven by Kyle W. Karr, 55, Savannah, was eastbound on Route T four miles southwest of Savannah. The motorcycle was following another vehicle...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Route Cc#Atchison Holt
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man and woman from Arkansas were seriously hurt following a crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash happen around 8:03 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 at Basinger Corner. Troopers say, 38-year-old Keith Stanford and 37-year-old Courtney King of Arkansas were traveling eastbound The post Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 27th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The top Republican in the Missouri House is asking the U-S Attorney’s Office to shut down the troubled Agape Boarding School. The Missouri Independent reports House Speaker Rob Vescovo wrote U-S Attorney Teresa Moore of the Western District last week insisting that federal intervention may be the only way to protect the students at the school now. Vescovo says in his letter that Cedar County Judge David Munton, who has delayed the case, made closing the school seem like an “an unobtainable goal.” The Christian reformed school in southwest Missouri is facing allegations of abuse and sexual assault by several former students.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Joseph man gets 90 days in jail for calling in bomb threat to Columbia day care

A man from northwest Missouri accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia day care center pleads guilty. Alexzander Green, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making a terrorist threat and second-degree harassment. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail on both counts. A third charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped in exchange for his plea.
COLUMBIA, MO
WQAD

1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona

COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
COLONA, IL
