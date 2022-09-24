Read full article on original website
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software.
S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now
Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing.
Should You Really Be Buying Stocks Right Now?
Not being exposed to stocks at the very point in time a new bull market begins can be just as costly as riding out a prolonged selloff. If the recent rout has you worried and rethinking how -- or even if -- you want to invest, you may want to reassess your goals and strategy for achieving them.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations.
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models.
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Remarkable Stocks to Buy
Amazon's Prime members and cloud computing business are keys to long-term revenue success. Costco's membership renewal numbers just hit a record high.
3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever
When the market panics, it opens up tremendous opportunities. Looking past the short-term to the decade ahead, these three all-star stocks look like bargains.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
SentinelOne is driving cybersecurity innovation with artificial intelligence. Amplitude has much to prove, but the potential reward makes it worth considering.
4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October
Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023.
Down Almost 78%, Is This Stock a Screaming Buy?
WeWork has been a troubled stock, and the pandemic didn't make generating earnings any easier. Since going public in 2021, WeWork has made a significant effort to dig out of its financial hole. With its stock price at an all-time low and its business model put in order, now
1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years
Tesla's share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined
Will It Be Easier to Buy a Home in 2023?
It's been a tough year for home buyers. Will things settle down next year?. Home buyers have been plagued by sky-high prices and limited inventory this year. Things could change for the better come 2023, but it won't all be smooth sailing. It's fair to say that 2022 has been
Why DocuSign Stock Shot Higher Today
A team of analysts speculates that the company might be one of several potential takeover targets. The prognosticators believe a major tech industry player could be on the hunt for a fresh acquisition or several.
Retirees: Expect a Massive Social Security Raise In 2023 -- and a Higher Tax Bill
Next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be historic. However, the higher your income in retirement, the more taxes you could face.
2 Stocks Moving Up On a Mixed Market Day
The Dow and S&P 500 fell further on Tuesday, although the Nasdaq rose. AerCap celebrated a milestone in its relationship with Boeing.
These 2 Stocks Will Make or Break the Market Rally
Markets are looking to rebound on Tuesday after a tough start to the week. Nike and Micron are reporting their earnings later this week. Their results could help sustain a rally or bring it to an abrupt halt.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October
AbbVie and Exxon Mobil both yield around 4% annually, making them some of the better dividend stocks you can buy right now. These companies also have impressive track records for increasing their dividend payments.
Truth Social and Digital World Acquisition's SPAC Deal Is Falling Apart
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC -3.42%) was one
Why Mastercard Stock Price Sank Lower on Tuesday
Mastercard saw its stock price rise in the morning on the launch of the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard. It came back down later in the day on a speech by the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president that sounded a less optimistic tone on the trajectory of interest rates.
Why Dynavax Stock Popped by Over 5% Today
An analyst initiated coverage of the company with an unhesitating buy recommendation. The biotech has a best-in-class adjuvant at a time that vaccines are critically important.
